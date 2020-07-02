Stimulus Checks: July 1 Rent Payments Have People Needing More Relief
With the topic of further economic relief, including a second round of stimulus checks, set to come up for debate in Congress later this month, millions of Americans are expressing the need for more relief as July 1 rent payments are due. Across social media on Wednesday, users candidly opened up about their worries and struggles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in record high unemployment numbers, and expressed their fears that they and others will be unable to make rent at the start of the month.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, rent has been a heated topic. As the pandemic led to statewide shutdowns, and likewise the loss of millions of jobs, the federal government had rushed to put together a relief package. In late March, President Donald Trump had signed the CARES Act into law, allowing direct payments to Americans as well as a moratorium on evictions. With most of those payments having gone out, and the fate of a second stimulus check hanging in the balance, many are still worried about their finances, particularly monthly expenses such as rent, some fearing that they will be evicted.
With some in Congress pushing for further relief, including an extension of the eviction moratorium, thousands of people took to social media on July 1 to weigh in on the need for a second round of stimulus checks. The "Rent Relief" hashtag even began trending. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
Rent is due tomorrow, and the U.S. federal government has sent 1 stimulus check to some of its citizens over two and a half months ago. What a farce.— Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) June 30, 2020
Praying for everyone whose rent was due today and never got that second stimulus check— longtimenoSIE (@SierraKC_) July 1, 2020
wow it's july 1st, meaning rent is due! that stimulus check from over 2 months ago fucking rocks!— pj evans (@pjayevans) July 1, 2020
With July 1st looming...Don't forget the need for #RentRelief ... and @ the same time please support those working to address the issue right now. @HouseDemocrats— Lalajerzeegrl (@livfreely211) June 29, 2020
Make sure @HouseGOP @SenateGOP @Mike_Pence @VP @realDonaldTrump don't politicize the issue.#StandUp4HumanRights
45 million Americans have lost their jobs, and tomorrow is July 1st.
Cancel rent and mortgage payments.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 1, 2020
Rent is due tomorrow. I've gotten one stimulus check from the federal government. My industry is shut down indefinitely. Covid cases continue to go up. My unemployment is slashed in four weeks. Fucking. Help. Us. https://t.co/Lc2Pn5H51q— Kathleen (@hopplestopple) July 1, 2020
July 1. Rent is due. Without a vaccine to treat the pandemic, HOUSING was the prescription. We were told to stay at home.
But we failed our neighbors. Mayors could have housed the unhoused, Governors/Congress could have cancelled rents. This inaction has and will cost lives.— Tara #CancelRent Raghuveer (@taraghuveer) July 1, 2020
It is really crazy that a projected 13% of Connecticut residents will be evicted and thus homeless after July 1st.
It is really crazy that the rent has not been canceled nor has the eviction freeze been extended.
It is really crazy how this state does not care about poor people— Hi, I'm Kat and my Black Life Matters ♥️ (@kattatatt) June 29, 2020
We still need $1200. That's just the rent. There's no grocery or pizza money there. I'm literally only asking not to put my 7 year old to sleep in the minivan again during a pandemic. I receive no government aid. No stimulus check. No child support. Please help if you can. https://t.co/jTO9I1tMZt— Catherine of Pisgah (@sacredheartcat) July 2, 2020
At the end of this month the federal unemployment stimulus ($600/wk) for millions of Americans is set to expire.
This must be renewed immediately.
On top of that, rent & mortgages must be cancelled, and all residents should be given $2000/mo for the duration of the emergency.— Hannah for Congress 🌹 (@HannahForCA19) July 1, 2020
July 1. Let’s not fucking forget millions are still not able to pay rent because apparently a one time stimulus check of $1200, through a MFing pandemic which is getting WORSE because some of y’all selfish asses don’t wanna wear a mask, is suppose to be enough.— Chrissie.🧢 (@ChrissieCanMath) July 1, 2020
Rent is due today. 1 stimulus check was distributed to people several weeks ago. Tens of millions of people are unemployed. Here in Illinois, I know people that applied for their unemployment 6 weeks ago, received a confirmation letter, and still haven’t received a single dime.— Deepak Okra (@EasyStreetKeys) July 1, 2020
That $1200 stimulus check is long gone and today the rent is due for thousands of people.— Carla R ✍🏾📖 (@CarlaRK3) July 1, 2020
#July1st
Did your 1,200 stimulus check cover your rent this month? I heard it was supposed to last ten weeks lol— Scam “Burning Rage” Tarly (@ScamwellTarly) July 1, 2020