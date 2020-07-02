Stimulus Checks: July 1 Rent Payments Have People Needing More Relief

With the topic of further economic relief, including a second round of stimulus checks, set to come up for debate in Congress later this month, millions of Americans are expressing the need for more relief as July 1 rent payments are due. Across social media on Wednesday, users candidly opened up about their worries and struggles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in record high unemployment numbers, and expressed their fears that they and others will be unable to make rent at the start of the month.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, rent has been a heated topic. As the pandemic led to statewide shutdowns, and likewise the loss of millions of jobs, the federal government had rushed to put together a relief package. In late March, President Donald Trump had signed the CARES Act into law, allowing direct payments to Americans as well as a moratorium on evictions. With most of those payments having gone out, and the fate of a second stimulus check hanging in the balance, many are still worried about their finances, particularly monthly expenses such as rent, some fearing that they will be evicted.

With some in Congress pushing for further relief, including an extension of the eviction moratorium, thousands of people took to social media on July 1 to weigh in on the need for a second round of stimulus checks. The "Rent Relief" hashtag even began trending. Scroll down to see what people are saying.