How Much Is the Child Tax Credit: Everything to Know Amid the Website Relaunch

When President Joe Biden and Democrat leaders unveiled their $1.9 trillion stimulus package in 2021, it included an expanded child tax credit for low-income and middle-income families. The tax credit means that those families who qualify will be sent payments each month until their designated amount is reached. This money can be used to help in however each individual family needs it most, such as paying rent or buying groceries. The relaunched IRS website has lots of information regarding the payments, and whats happening with them now.

In a speech on the child tax credit, delivered from the White House, President Biden said, “It’s our effort to make another giant step toward ending child poverty in America.” He added, per Reuters, “This can be life-changing for so many families.” The child tax credit payments will be going out to many families in the United States, but there is still a lot about it that many don’t know. Scroll down to read more details on the child tax credit payments, and learn if you are eligible.

How Much You Get

What’s happening:



The American Rescue Plan increased the #ChildTaxCredit payments from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children over the age of six and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six — and made the payments automatic and monthly for most. 2/7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2021

The previous child tax credit amount was around $2,000 per child, but the American Rescue Plan has increased that to “$3,000 per child for children over the age of six.” Additionally, parents received “$2,000 to $3,600 for children under the age of six.” Finally, the ARP “raised the age limit from 16 to 17.”

Who Qualified?

On July 15th, nearly all working families will start seeing $250 to $300 per child automatically deposited in their bank accounts or sent to their mailboxes. #ChildTaxCredit THREAD: 1/7 pic.twitter.com/bx25VGzhLY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2021

To qualify for the 2021 Child Tax Credit payments, there were a couple of income factors involved. First, a couple who files their taxes jointly and earns up to $150,000 annually would have qualified to receive the payments. For single-parent households, all families with a Head of Household tax-filer who earned up to $112,500 a year would also have qualified for the payments.

How To Get Your Payment

What if I didn’t file taxes?



For those who didn’t earn enough income to be required to pay taxes, you can use the Non-Filers tool to sign up for the #ChildTaxCredit.



If you’re late filing taxes, you can still file a return to get monthly Child Tax Credit payments in 2021. 5/7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2021

Families who qualify should have received a letter notifying them of their eligibility for the Child Tax Credit payments. These individuals did not have to do anything, as is the case for those who’ve already provided direct deposit info to the IRS. The payments were made automatically. For those who did not earn enough to file taxes in 2019 or 2020, there was a non-filer tool where they could provide their info and check eligibility.

When Did The Payments Begin

Who qualifies for the #ChildTaxCredit?



Nearly all families with kids will qualify. Couples making less than $150,000 and single parents making less than $112,500 qualify for the full benefit. Those with higher incomes may qualify for a smaller benefit or no benefit. 3/7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2021

The Child Tax Credit payments began on July 15th. According to the Biden administration, almost all eligible families should have start seeing payments made via direct deposit on this day. The White House added that the initial payments would be around $250 to $300 per child.

How Long Did The Payments Last?

Do I have to do anything to get the payments?



Nearly all working families with kids will get the #ChildTaxCredit automatically. If you filed your 2019 or 2020 tax return, or if you signed up for stimulus payments using the IRS’s Non-filer tool last year, you’re all set. 4/7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2021

After the first payments in July, families received monthly payments on the 15th of each month through December. However, the Child Tax Credit checks did not happen in January. This was due to President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better plan loosing the support it needed to move forward. West Virgina Senator Jon Manchin (D) pulled out of supporting the bill, which kept it from having the number of Senate votes needed to move forward. Now, families can claim the remainder of their Child Tax Credit amount through their tax filings.

Child Tax Credit Extension Plan

Can we get these benefits after 2021?



The new #ChildTaxCredit enacted in the American Rescue Plan is only for 2021 — but President Biden’s American Families Plan proposes extending the credit for years and years to come. 6/7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2021

According to the White House, “The new Child Tax Credit enacted in the American Rescue Plan is only for 2021. That is why President Biden strongly believes that we should extend the new Child Tax Credit for years and years to come. That’s what he proposes in his American Families Plan.” At this time, there is no word on what it may take to get U.S. Congress to pass the AFP.

This Is Not Another Stimulus Payment

Learn more about the #ChildTaxCredit and spread the word at https://t.co/P8gN7UpNzf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2021

Finally, it should be noted that the Child Tax Credit payments are not the fourth round of stimulus payments related to the Covid-19 pandemic. There have been discussions of another stimulus package that would provide new payments to most Americans, but at this time there is no official word on whether or not this will happen.