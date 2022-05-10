11 States Could See Stimulus Checks Arriving in the Next Few Weeks

✖

There is no new federal COVID-19 relief money in sight, but 11 states may be distributing "stimulus checks" of a sort this spring. Those states are California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Main, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Virgina. Here's a quick breakdown of how each of those states will be dolling out help in the next few weeks.

First up, California may distribute its budget surplus directly to car owners as a way of combatting the current surge in gasoline prices. According to a report by Fatherly, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed sending prepaid debit cards to all car owners with $400 for gas on them. If approved, these could reach your mailbox as early as July.

Next up, Georgia is also using its budget surplus to send help to its citizens. The state will reportedly send rebates to those who filed their 2020 and 2021 tax returns. Single filers will get $250, heads of household will get $375 and married couples will get $500. However, these payments may come slower, and may reportedly be deducted from outstanding debts in some cases.

Hawaii's state government is sending stimulus checks to all residents earning less than $100,000 annually. The payments will likely be about $300 for most people, but will not exclude dependents. This means that big families could see some serious aid.

In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little has approved a bill to give citizens a belated 12 percent rebate on their 2020 state taxes up to the amount of $75. Some have already received these payments if they got their tax refund by direct deposit, others will see it soon.

A similar program in Illinois is kicking off a major overhaul of the state's tax system. First, residents will reportedly get a $100 rebate on their state taxes, and lawmakers are pushing hard for more. That could include a complete moratorium on grocery taxes, a 10-day freeze on taxes on school supplies and a $300 property tax credit.

Indiana residents who filed their 2020 tax return will soon get a $125 payment back starting in May. A similar straightforward program is underway in Maine where residents making less than $100,000 will get a one-time payment of $850. However, in Maine that applies to their 2021 tax filings.

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey is reportedly pushing to repeat last year's stimulus payment with some new additions. This time around he wants the $500 payment to go to non-citizens, their spouses, dependents and those who filed with a tax ID number rather than a social security number.

In New Mexico there may be multiple tax refunds to look forward to this year depending on your annual gross income. A round of payments based on AGI will go out in July and another, larger one may follow in August.

New York's program is the least liquid, but it is nothing to sneer at either. The state's new budget relief plan could end the gasoline tax through the rest of 2022 and offer property tax relief up to $970. However, this is one of the programs that still needs legal ratification.

Finally, in Virgina lawmakers are considering a suspension of the gasoline tax and an elimination of the grocery tax. Again, these will need to pass through the state legislatures to make a difference, but residents are watching their representatives closely on these issues. Check your state's website for the latest information on economic relief you may be eligible for.