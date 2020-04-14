Stimulus Checks: IRS to Launch Online Tool to Track Your Coronavirus Payout

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are set to launch an online tool that will allow Americans to track their coronavirus stimulus checks. Set to launch in mid-April, with KRON 4 reporting that it will launch likely launch by Wednesday, the “Get My Payment” tool will allow people to check their payment status, confirm their payment type direct deposit or check), and allow those who filed their tax returns in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information to submit direct deposit information. Those who receive their payout via direct deposit will receive it faster, with payouts having already hit some people’s bank accounts.

“The U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS will launch the ‘Get My Payment’ web application next week. The FREE app—which will be found at IRS.gov—will allow taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information,” the Treasury Department writes on its website. “Once they do, they will get their Economic Impact Payments in their bank accounts quickly, instead of waiting for a check to arrive in the mail. ‘Get My Payment’ will also allow taxpayers to track the status of their payment.”

The app will be available on any desktop, phone, or tablet and will not require a download from the app store. You can check to see if the app has launched by clicking here. Once launched, those hoping to track their payouts will need to enter the following information: their social security number, date of birth, and mailing address.

Once accessed, people will be able to provide their bank account information to receive their check via direct deposit. To do so, they will need to provide their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018, the refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return, and their bank account type, account, and routing numbers. Those who did not file a 2018 or 2019 tax return will not be able to provide their banking information via the app, though they can do so via a different portal on the IRS website. That portal can be accessed by clicking here.

The IRS notes that once someone’s check is scheduled for delivery, that person will not be able to update their banking information. Additionally, taxpayers cannot change bank account information that is already on file with the IRS, which the IRS says is an effort to help protect against potential fraud.