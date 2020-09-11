Stimulus Checks: Hundreds of Austrians Receive US Relief Payments and Social Media Is Fuming
Hundreds of Austrian citizens wound up confused after receiving coronavirus relief stimulus checks from the United States. According to The Washington Post, a large number of Austrians were sent stimulus checks, which many tried to cash. It seems most were not eligible for the payouts, but it appears that some were able to cash the checks.
Manfred Barnreiter, a 73-year-old Austrian man, spoke to reporters about the situation, saying that he thought the check was a scam. "We quietly went to the bank … where we were told they’ll see if it’s real," Barnreiter told public broadcaster ORF. "Three days later, we had the money in our bank account." Both Barnreiter and his wife received $1,200 checks, event though neither of them are U.S. residents, nor do they hold U.S. citizenship. However, Barnreiter did work in the United States for a short time in the 1960s, which he still receives a small pension from for that period of employment. Scroll down to see what people on social media are saying about this very bizarre situation.
The ineptitude is beyond staggering. pic.twitter.com/IPWX4gypjy— JORGE NY #WearAMask #Vote 🌊💙🌊💙 (@JORGE_C_NY) September 9, 2020
Oh OK I was supposed to be fine with idea that because of an asset movement I didn’t qualify for stimulus but that it went to more deserving people who really needed it. Then dead people got payments. Now foreign nationals got payments. Beginning to think stimulus wasn’t uh fair.— Sheltering in Place in Mass. (@AnotherLattePls) September 10, 2020
And yet my son has NOT received his check after months. And he's eligible. 😠— Sarah with-an-H-Town (@ScorpioSRF) September 9, 2020
Yet my sister who is a citizen had to verify who she was. She is still waiting for her check.— Lisa Bromley 🌊🌊🌊 🇺🇸 (@LisaKBromley) September 9, 2020
Citizens of foreign countries receive stimulus checks meant for US citizens, and Trump is worried about my dog voting. He should be, Buddy is voting for #BidenHarris2020— Linda Hartmann (@lkhtmn) September 9, 2020
Haha what about your guys sending stimulus checks to over 200 people in Austria !! That aren’t even residents of US 😂😂😂😂— barney (@barney38726967) September 10, 2020
We still haven’t received ours but good thing these people in Austria and all over the world are receiving AND CASHING stimulus checks paid for by our tax dollars. A gift from the “america first” president*.🤬#TrumpKnew https://t.co/IVjHuDbyEb— ChicanaVeganⓋ🌱 (@Elepitts1997) September 10, 2020
slimmed-down. No the problem was the government didn't take the necessary precautions to keep this from happening. Now between McConnell and government officials we might not get one. But the country Austria is getting our stimulus money how can that be?— Star wager (@StarWager) September 10, 2020
@YourVoiceAtIRS I never received my stimulus payment & the system can't find me, even though I've been paying taxes since 2000.
Yet, you can send checks to people in Austria who briefly lived in the US in the '60s?https://t.co/bbvRA0kHkB— Bronwyn McGuckin (@JelloBelle) September 10, 2020
Hundreds of stimulus checks sent to people in Austria for some strange reason. At least some recipients are neither US citizens, nor resident aliens.
Are non-US citizens in other countries are getting these too?https://t.co/zasXx4bwrI— Stephen Hutton🇺🇸🇬🇧 🌊 (@sjhutton) September 9, 2020
Make Austria Great Again. https://t.co/h6jjYs48oP— Jim Cashel (@cashel) September 10, 2020
You sent stimulus checks to people in Austria so stfu— Oh There’s There There. (@juju_jujubean) September 10, 2020
So were paying Austria stimulus checks IN THEIR NAMES, and American taxpayers have to beg to get help?— SouljrGrl (@invyzabul) September 9, 2020
Mr Trump worried about voter fraud. Well he should be concerned about Mr Mnuchin,s treasury agency. They have sent out at least 200 stimulus package checks to people living in Austria. Check it out. Giving back tax payers money is one thing, but giving to foreigners. WOW.— ArtyAEFC (@AefcArty) September 10, 2020