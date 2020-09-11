Stimulus Checks: Hundreds of Austrians Receive US Relief Payments and Social Media Is Fuming

Hundreds of Austrian citizens wound up confused after receiving coronavirus relief stimulus checks from the United States. According to The Washington Post, a large number of Austrians were sent stimulus checks, which many tried to cash. It seems most were not eligible for the payouts, but it appears that some were able to cash the checks.

Manfred Barnreiter, a 73-year-old Austrian man, spoke to reporters about the situation, saying that he thought the check was a scam. "We quietly went to the bank … where we were told they’ll see if it’s real," Barnreiter told public broadcaster ORF. "Three days later, we had the money in our bank account." Both Barnreiter and his wife received $1,200 checks, event though neither of them are U.S. residents, nor do they hold U.S. citizenship. However, Barnreiter did work in the United States for a short time in the 1960s, which he still receives a small pension from for that period of employment. Scroll down to see what people on social media are saying about this very bizarre situation.