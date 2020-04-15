Stimulus Checks: How to Know If You’ll Automatically Receive Your Coronavirus Payout

With the coronavirus stimulus checks beginning to go out this month, some Americans need to do nothing but wait for the payouts to appear in their bank account. Although some people will need to take additional steps to ensure that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has their information, others will automatically receive their payouts via direct deposit.

It is believed that most Americans will receive a stimulus check. Those eligible include single residents with an adjusted gross income up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns. While single residents and married couples with adjusted gross incomes exceeding that are eligible (single residents up to $99,000 and couples up to $198,000), their payouts will be reduced by $5 for each $100 above the $75,000/$150,000 thresholds. Those with adjusted gross incomes exceeding $99,000 for singles and $198,000 for couples are not eligible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of those people who qualify for a check, some will automatically receive their payment. The IRS notes that those who qualify for automatic payment include individuals who filed a federal income tax for 2018 or 2019, those who receive Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits, and individuals who receive Railroad Retirement benefits. These people will not need to take any further action.

“For people who have already filed their 2019 tax returns, the IRS will use this information to calculate the payment amount,” the IRS website reads. “For those who have not yet filed their return for 2019, the IRS will use information from their 2018 tax filing to calculate the payment. The economic impact payment will be deposited directly into the same banking account reflected on the return filed.”

Those Americans who do not qualify to receive an automatic payment can access a newly launched non-filers tool on the IRS website that will allow them to enter the necessary information to receive their payouts. The tool is for those Americans who don’t typically file a tax return.

The IRS confirmed over the weekend that the first wave of checks had been sent out to those Americans who had already given their bank account information to the IRS and Social Security beneficiaries who filed a federal tax return with direct deposit information. It is believed that a second wave of checks for those who receive Social Security benefits via direct deposit but may not make enough money to be required to file a federal income tax return, could go out as soon as the week of April 20. Meanwhile, a third and final wave of checks to be sent via mail could begin sometime after April 24.

Americans will be able to track their coronavirus stimulus payout via a tool on the IRS website dubbed the “Get My Payment” tool. It is believed that the tool will launch sometime this week.