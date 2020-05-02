Stimulus Checks: College Students Lash out After Largely Being Excluded
College students are largely left out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and they are not happy about it. Even if they are among the millions of Americans out of work and have their college campuses closed down, most college-age students won't be receiving an Economic Impact Payment (better known as a stimulus check. This is glaring oversight caused by the one of act's stipulations.
One of the main aspects of the act is that ever adult will receive a $1,200 check, as well as a $500 bonus for every dependent on their latest tax return. However, that dependent must be 17 years old or younger. Furthermore, if you are someone's dependent, you do not get a payment yourself. That means any college student 17 years or older and still listed as a dependent on their parents' or guardians' tax return gets nothing. Even if they work full-time, are not financially supported by their guardians or have off-campus housing to cover, they get absolutely nothing.
As one would imagine, many college students learning about this are not pleased. Twitter is flooded with angry and saddened tweets about the situation, with many citing other financial hardships. Some even not they cannot even get unemployment due the nature of their limited work hours centered around their class schedules. Scroll through to see what some college students are saying about the predicament.
So you’re telling me, a 15 credit hour college student working a 40+ hour job who doesn’t qualify for a stimulus check, is making the same as someone getting an unemployment and stimulus check both to stay home? Cool, makes sense to me— Nick McCleave (@nickmccleave80) April 29, 2020
Please like this is you’re a college student and DIDN’T receive a stimulus check. I’m tryna see something, because this is literally BULLSHIT. pic.twitter.com/G4JStO7j90— k i n l i e (@kinliehennes) May 2, 2020
I’m considered essential, working 40 hours a week, on top of being a college student but still don’t qualify for the stimulus check. Okkk🥴— Samantha LeBeau☀️ (@sammsweetheart_) April 30, 2020
I pay EVERYTHING on my own. My hours were cut due to COVID19. I’m a college student. I was denied unemployment and a stimulus check. What the hell am I supposed to do.— ♡ kirk ♡ (@hikirklyn) April 30, 2020
So this is great: I don’t get a stimulus check because I’m a full time college student and like with my parents, My parents don’t get the $500 for having me as a dependent because I’m iver 18, and I don’t get unemployment because I didn’t work enough hours... iM SCREWED. pic.twitter.com/h86uLtCElA— 🌸 (@ughitscammie) April 25, 2020
The fact that my older brother, who hasn’t paid taxes in 15 years, got a stimulus check but I, a working college student being claimed under my mom, CAN’T recieve a stimulus check is shocking to me— Eliana 🌻 (@itselianalove) April 29, 2020
I’m a college student. I didn’t get a stimulus check. I haven’t received unemployment yet and I applied well over a month ago. I’ve also reapplied, and applied to jobs in the area but haven’t heard back. I have $3 to my name. What the fuck, America?— t ï m 🤷🏼♂️ (@estlow17) April 30, 2020
So are college students who work over 40 hours a week going to be included in this next stimulus package or should I continue to go fuck myself— Mae Minnow (@MadisonDaches) April 25, 2020