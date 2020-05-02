Stimulus Checks: College Students Lash out After Largely Being Excluded

College students are largely left out of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and they are not happy about it. Even if they are among the millions of Americans out of work and have their college campuses closed down, most college-age students won't be receiving an Economic Impact Payment (better known as a stimulus check. This is glaring oversight caused by the one of act's stipulations.

One of the main aspects of the act is that ever adult will receive a $1,200 check, as well as a $500 bonus for every dependent on their latest tax return. However, that dependent must be 17 years old or younger. Furthermore, if you are someone's dependent, you do not get a payment yourself. That means any college student 17 years or older and still listed as a dependent on their parents' or guardians' tax return gets nothing. Even if they work full-time, are not financially supported by their guardians or have off-campus housing to cover, they get absolutely nothing.

As one would imagine, many college students learning about this are not pleased. Twitter is flooded with angry and saddened tweets about the situation, with many citing other financial hardships. Some even not they cannot even get unemployment due the nature of their limited work hours centered around their class schedules. Scroll through to see what some college students are saying about the predicament.