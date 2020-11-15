Stimulus Checks: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Pushes for Second Payment, Rent Forgiveness

✖

It has been eight months since the White House and Congress passed the CARES Act, which provided eligible Americans with a one-time $1,200 check. Since the pandemic continues to pose a grave problem for those in the United States, many are wondering whether additional aid is on the way. On Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that America is in dire need of another stimulus package that incorporates stimulus checks, rent forgiveness, and other financial support, as Newsweek noted.

Despite the fact that both Democrats and Republicans have shared that they are eager to enact another stimulus package, there are still a variety of matters related to the plan that the two sides have simply not agreed on. But, Ocasio-Cortez urged those lawmakers to put their issues aside in order to put Americans first when it comes to stimulus legislation. She wrote that she wants Americans to receive additional stimulus checks, rent forgiveness, mortgage relief, small business support, free COVID-19 testing, hazard pay, and healthcare for the uninsured and underinsured. The congresswoman ended her message by asking, "or is that too socialist too?"

Can we please get people stimulus checks and mortgage relief and rent forgiveness and small business support and free testing and hazard pay and healthcare for the uninsured (& underinsured) in the middle of a pandemic or is that too socialist too? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 14, 2020

According to Newsweek, the next deadline for the federal budget falls on Dec. 11. Before that date, Congress must approve a spending bill in order to avoid a government shutdown. Additionally, if Democrats and Republicans are able to reach an agreement on another stimulus package, they could utilize that window to pass a plan. Even though it's possible that Congress could come to an agreement before the end of 2020, it's still likely that Americans won't even begin to receive any stimulus checks or aid until 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has even voiced his support for enacting another stimulus package before the end of the year. On Nov. 4, he told reporters that there was indeed a "need" to pass more legislation before 2020 ends. He said, “We need another rescue package. The Senate goes back into session next Monday. Hopefully, the partisan passions that prevented us from doing another rescue package will subside with the election. And I think we need to do it and I think we need to do it before the end of the year." McConnell even said that the next package could include "more for state and local governments."