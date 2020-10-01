Stimulus Check Update: House Democrats Delay Stimulus Vote Again, and Twitter Is Not Happy
After months of waiting for another stimulus relief bill, Americans were left frustrated Wednesday when House Democrats delayed a vote on the HEROES Act 2.0. The $2.2 trillion proposal was initially scheduled for a vote in the House Wednesday evening, though it was ultimately pushed back to allow more time for negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who recently indicated they were set to resume discussions that had collapsed in early August.
The new legislation, a predecessor to the May-introduced HEROES Act, is meant to be a meeting point between Democrats and Republicans, who had set the price tag of their proposal, the HEALS Act, at $1 trillion. The bill includes $436 billion in emergency aid for state and local governments, $225 billion for schools and child care, $75 billion for testing, contact tracing and other health care efforts, billions for housing assistance, and an additional round of stimulus checks. It also includes $25 billion in funding for the airline industry, a key provision that has been backed by President Donald Trump, who would need to sign off on the bill before it could become law.
Although the bill is believed to be headed for a vote on the House floor Thursday, the delay rattled many on social media, who have been desperately awaiting further relief amid the economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. With patience already wearing thin, many didn't hold back when expressing their frustrations and anger. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.
Aw yeah, keep the people suffering, that'll show them!!— Michael Castelli (@MikeCastelli92) September 30, 2020
Translation to tag line: Congress is useless.— Guidance Agency (@AgencyGuidance) September 30, 2020
they will go on vacation again before passing another stimulus bill 🤦🏽♂️— DeMarcus, MBA📊 (@drbthelifestyle) September 30, 2020
Shocker https://t.co/LxCMtHUaG8— Revenant (@StoicZoetic) September 30, 2020
I feel like they're in there talking about vacation homes and comparing off shore accounts https://t.co/yljVHq5rHj— Arrest Breonna Taylor's Murderers (@JanaeAlessandra) September 30, 2020
What the fu*k is there to talk about????? https://t.co/CLE4YHwrRx— The Topical Zealot (@marktilfordbass) September 30, 2020
I'm sure most people wont appreciate it, but that's actually a GREAT sign that something might get passed before the election.— Sween (@sweenprs) September 30, 2020
Must be rough for the house members, surviving on $14,500-$18,625/mo to whine about paying the citizens $1200 every 4 months.— Jeff #Maga (@JeffMaga2020) September 30, 2020
SHAME ON YALL!!!!— Max Sutton (@MaxSutton4216) September 30, 2020
These people don’t care about the America. People— CornStalksFarmer (@StonkMarket2021) September 30, 2020
Ah, yes. More time. Exactly what all the people who need money were hoping for. https://t.co/eaMX2CEfTc pic.twitter.com/1qSUiYn56N— Pealius (@Pealius) September 30, 2020
Single mothers can't feed their kids. People are starving. People can't pay their rent/mortgage and will be evicted soon.
WTF!
If a single life holds no value, then none are of worth! https://t.co/oaj8L1D0yu— Red Pill Finance (@FinanceRedpill) September 30, 2020
WTF they cannot agree on. Do they not see what is needed for the country ?— ModiBhakt (@modi_bhakt4ever) September 30, 2020
People are suffering and dying!!!! Hurry the hell up!— Alex (VeganEmpress) (@IntuitiveVegan) October 1, 2020