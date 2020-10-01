Stimulus Check Update: House Democrats Delay Stimulus Vote Again, and Twitter Is Not Happy

After months of waiting for another stimulus relief bill, Americans were left frustrated Wednesday when House Democrats delayed a vote on the HEROES Act 2.0. The $2.2 trillion proposal was initially scheduled for a vote in the House Wednesday evening, though it was ultimately pushed back to allow more time for negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who recently indicated they were set to resume discussions that had collapsed in early August.

The new legislation, a predecessor to the May-introduced HEROES Act, is meant to be a meeting point between Democrats and Republicans, who had set the price tag of their proposal, the HEALS Act, at $1 trillion. The bill includes $436 billion in emergency aid for state and local governments, $225 billion for schools and child care, $75 billion for testing, contact tracing and other health care efforts, billions for housing assistance, and an additional round of stimulus checks. It also includes $25 billion in funding for the airline industry, a key provision that has been backed by President Donald Trump, who would need to sign off on the bill before it could become law.

Although the bill is believed to be headed for a vote on the House floor Thursday, the delay rattled many on social media, who have been desperately awaiting further relief amid the economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. With patience already wearing thin, many didn't hold back when expressing their frustrations and anger. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.