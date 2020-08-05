Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Sparks Spirited Response After Calling Democrats' Relief Plan 'Bad Economics'
The second stimulus check debates are still happening in Washington D.C., with Senate Majority Mitch McConnell recently sparking some lively responses from Americans on social media after calling the Democrats' relief plan "bad economics." In a post shared to Twitter, McConnell posted video of himself expressing his stance from the Senate floor.
In the post caption, McConnell summarized his position. "Democratic leaders say they’ll keep blocking federal unemployment aid unless we pay people more to stay home than to work. That isn’t just bad economics, it’s unfair. We should not be taxing essential workers to pay their neighbors a higher salary to stay home." This comment has a lot of people talking, and many disagreeing with McConnell. Scroll down to see what fellow Americans are saying.
crying over $600 per week while you rake in millions!— 🌊 🌊Paul 🌊 🌊 (@Paul36540691) August 5, 2020
prevnext
How are they not for the American people? That is exactly who they are trying to help. Kentucky should no longer be able to take tax payer money from wealthy blue states till they get their own financial problems taken care of.— laura lynch (@lauraly94264314) August 5, 2020
Then raise the minimum wage to start paying people a living wage...— Erica French Csapo (@EricaCsapo) August 5, 2020
prevnext
Aren’t they trying to lower that to $200 per week?— joyceoneal (@joyceon97390955) August 5, 2020
It's mind-blowing that Republican Senators that doled out billions of dollars to millionaires and big corporations believes $600 a week is too much money for Unemployed Americans with children.— Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 5, 2020
prevnext
This right here!— AngryPrettyHermit (@pretty_hermit) August 5, 2020
The $600 unemployment isn't the problem. It's that minimum wage is still $7.25 in my state. It's employers only wanting to pay $12 an hour, but insist the employee have a bachelors degree!!
GOP is so out of touch that it's beyond disgusting.
Exactly- I know several people who are in their 50s, never had to file for unemployment in their lives. One is a single mom who’s been furloughed from her job of 18 years. She’s been told it will likely be 2 more months before they call her back to work.— CV-19 free Patriot 🇺🇸 (@SonyaSkelton) August 5, 2020
prevnext
Com'mon Mitch, it's $15 an hour. It's $600 a week. For God's sake Mitch. How ridiculous. The GOP looks like a bunch of thieves. You give the top 1% millions and billions and you are holding back $600 on the middle class. Pretty damn disgusting.— Counselor70🏳️🌈⚢ (@Counselor701) August 5, 2020
He is also ignoring that it isn't just people working or not working I've been employed this role time but my employer frequently furloughs us to allow work to build up and make our labor profitable— My head is here but ❤ @Wrigley🍎🧢 (@Brad7658) August 5, 2020
prevnext
This is a very risky argument for a lot of reasons. One, you can match hazard pay and return pay to the unemployment compensation.
Two, you better be careful not to let the bottom fall out or more people are going to go from employed and maybe with you to out of work and not.— Matt (@alldaymatty) August 5, 2020
Mitch schedules the senate to work an average of 10 days PER MONTH while collecting a salary of $175,000.00 paid by we, the tax payers.— He’s Lying (@jaykayokay2020) August 5, 2020
prevnext
The massive point McConnell skips over is that the GOVERNMENT SHUT DOWN the businesses due to COVID-19. The jobs may or may not comeback but there is a short fall of 25 million of so jobs compared to the unemployed.— Mamadukes54- call me Barbara (@bzf503a) August 5, 2020
You broke it-you need to make good to the people at risk.
THIS— Rob Finegold (((wear a mask - cover your nose))) (@RobertFinegold) August 5, 2020
prev
if you had gone with the Dem's plan to begin with you wouldn't have needed a 2nd bill.
but no, you gave most of the money to Mnuchin and now here we are spending even more. NZ took a 1 month gov't sponsored vacation and they are fine now.
thanks, Satan!— Argyle Phynx (@ArgylePhynx) August 5, 2020