Stimulus Check: Mitch McConnell Sparks Spirited Response After Calling Democrats' Relief Plan 'Bad Economics'

The second stimulus check debates are still happening in Washington D.C., with Senate Majority Mitch McConnell recently sparking some lively responses from Americans on social media after calling the Democrats' relief plan "bad economics." In a post shared to Twitter, McConnell posted video of himself expressing his stance from the Senate floor.

In the post caption, McConnell summarized his position. "Democratic leaders say they’ll keep blocking federal unemployment aid unless we pay people more to stay home than to work. That isn’t just bad economics, it’s unfair. We should not be taxing essential workers to pay their neighbors a higher salary to stay home." This comment has a lot of people talking, and many disagreeing with McConnell. Scroll down to see what fellow Americans are saying.