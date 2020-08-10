Stimulus Check: Donald Trump Goes After Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi: 'They Know My Number'

President Donald Trump on Monday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after negotiations regarding another stimulus package stalled on Capitol Hill. Just two days after signing an executive order after those discussions collapsed, the president criticized the two Democratic leaders for wanting "to make a deal" now after spending weeks being "hardliners" on certain topics.

The president's condemnation came just a day after Pelosi and Schumer in a statement called on "Republicans to return to the table, meet us halfway and work together to deliver immediate relief to the American people." The original negotiations, which had been ongoing for nearly two weeks, had collapsed on Friday after neither side could reach an agreement, with major points of contention being the enhanced unemployment benefits and local and state funding. The president responded by signing an executive order, despite the legality of that action being questioned.

So now Schumer and Pelosi want to meet to make a deal. Amazing how it all works, isn’t it. Where have they been for the last 4 weeks when they were “hardliners”, and only wanted BAILOUT MONEY for Democrat run states and cities that are failing badly? They know my phone number! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

The president's Monday tweet, however, is now being met with a mixed bag of reactions, many pointing out that Democrats had proposed a stimulus package in May that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer refused to bring to the Senate floor for a vote, instead waiting until July 27 to introduce his own proposal.