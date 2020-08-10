Stimulus Check: Donald Trump Goes After Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi: 'They Know My Number'
President Donald Trump on Monday slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after negotiations regarding another stimulus package stalled on Capitol Hill. Just two days after signing an executive order after those discussions collapsed, the president criticized the two Democratic leaders for wanting "to make a deal" now after spending weeks being "hardliners" on certain topics.
The president's condemnation came just a day after Pelosi and Schumer in a statement called on "Republicans to return to the table, meet us halfway and work together to deliver immediate relief to the American people." The original negotiations, which had been ongoing for nearly two weeks, had collapsed on Friday after neither side could reach an agreement, with major points of contention being the enhanced unemployment benefits and local and state funding. The president responded by signing an executive order, despite the legality of that action being questioned.
So now Schumer and Pelosi want to meet to make a deal. Amazing how it all works, isn’t it. Where have they been for the last 4 weeks when they were “hardliners”, and only wanted BAILOUT MONEY for Democrat run states and cities that are failing badly? They know my phone number!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
The president's Monday tweet, however, is now being met with a mixed bag of reactions, many pointing out that Democrats had proposed a stimulus package in May that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer refused to bring to the Senate floor for a vote, instead waiting until July 27 to introduce his own proposal. Keep scrolling to see what social media has to say about the president's tweet.
Schumer and Pelosi wanted to meet and make a deal all along. It's you who has been playing golf the entire time.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 10, 2020
Hey asshole, the DEMs have had a proposal since MAY.
And they were trying to cut a deal BEFORE your stupid executive orders.
You should consider yourself lucky they care too much about the people instead of letting you just burn with your plans to kill SS/Medicare.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 10, 2020
Schumer and Pelosi were in DC negotiating while Trump played golf at his private club and entertained his paying customers with circus-style media events https://t.co/bN4h7V1CnL— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020
They snoozed during negotiations!!#AmericaForTrump #MAGA #AmericaFirst https://t.co/0rvsdLiEOu— Trump Victory USA (@Take_USA_Back) August 10, 2020
They've been willing to negotiate since mid-May when they passed the House bill. That's almost 3 months now!— Ann (@Annie_c54) August 10, 2020
The House passed the HEROES Act back in May. #MoscowMitch said NO.
Schumer and Pelosi offered numerous compromises during negotiations over the past 4 months. #MoscowMitch said NO to every one of them.
The virus is affecting ALL states and the BAILOUT MONEY is for all of them.— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 10, 2020
TOTAL MISREPRESENTATION
Donald Trump cannot be relied upon to accurately & honestly describe anything. Schumer & Pelosi have been working valiantly to strike a deal with REPUBLICANS & WHITE HOUSE officials for the AMERICAN PEOPLE. It's not about "Democrat-run states!"— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 10, 2020
They’ve been in Washington meeting with Mnuchin for weeks while you were off playing golf. Do you not know where you are?— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 10, 2020
They literally passed a bill 12 weeks ago giving assistance to American and schools. Then came down A BILLION, WITH A B, DOLLARS!
The @gop Senate refuses to even give the bill a vote.
This was 100 percent that Mitch.
Now who's refusing to make a deal? pic.twitter.com/xz7LZ1DlLr— KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) August 10, 2020
Democrats passed a bill over 3 months ago. Senate Republicans refused to look at the bill & negotiate it. It sat, collecting dust until the week that unemployment expired. GOP waited until the last minute then want to blame the inaction on democrats. This has been the GOP norm.— Jodie Moss (@JodieHMoss) August 10, 2020
President Trump called their bluff. Now they want to be a part of it.
Um hum. https://t.co/bbSAfJcvdw— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) August 10, 2020
Get it together.— Lourdes Padierne (@LourdesPadiern3) August 10, 2020
The unemployed Americans citizen need the money in their bank account. https://t.co/z3iIZtglVo
Stop lying, this country has had enough. Pelosi and Schumer have been in meetings with the GOP, but Moscow Mitch doesn’t bother to show up. This was all a game.🩸🤲🏻— S. Jeffrey (@Direwestie) August 10, 2020
Where have the republicans been since dems bill was passed May? They wasted 2 months!— t3 (@Sourcinggirl73) August 10, 2020