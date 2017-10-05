Las Vegas Gunman Reportedly Booked Hotel Rooms Overlooking Lollapalooza Music Festival

On Sunday night, Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, but it appears the country music festival may not have been his original target.

TMZ reports that the 64-year-old had booked two rooms at the Blackstone Hotel in Chicago, which overlooks the venue that hosts music festival Lollapalooza. The festival began on Aug. 3, and Paddock reportedly booked one room for an Aug. 1 arrival and a second for an Aug. 3 arrival, with an Aug. 6 checkout date for both rooms, the day the festival ended.

A source with the Chicago Police Department confirmed to ABC News that Paddock had reservations at the Blackstone hotel.

Paddock allegedly specifically requested both rooms be a “view room” which face Grant Park, where the festival was held. The hotel overlooked the festival’s main stage, several adjoining stages and the main entrance. TMZ also notes that should Paddock have attacked the festival, escape would have been difficult for concertgoers due to Lake Michigan, which borders the park. Paddock reportedly never showed up to his bookings.

This year’s Lollapalooza was attended by 400,000 people, including Malia Obama, and artists included The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Charli XCX, Zara Larsson and Muse.

It was also previously reported by The Daily Beast that Paddock attempted to rent rooms at The Ogden complex and another hotel in Las Vegas, although the rooms he requested were booked. The rooms overlooked the Life is Beautiful Festival, which took place from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24. The festival was headlined by Lorde and Chance the Rapper.

ABC News reported Thursday that investigators believe Paddock may also have scouted sites in Boston.

