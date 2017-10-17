Decision Made in Who Will Handle Las Vegas Shooter’s Estate

The Clark County Nevada Public Administrator (CCPA) will not be handling the estate of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, court documents show, according to The Blast.

Victims of the terror attacks filed documents requesting that Paddock’s assets be frozen and that Clark County Public Administrator John Cahill oversee the distribution of the assets. CCPA has declined to take on the role of administrator of those assets.

The decision states that Paddock’s mother and brother should have the right to take control of the estate by Nevada law.

It acknowledges that the request is understandable as Paddock’s rampage left 58 dead and more than 500 wounded.

“While understandable emotions are running high in the circumstances that resulted in the estate,” the CCPA had to follow the law. The statement adds, “The opportunity to administer and, by the actions they direct, the opportunity to restore some dignity to their family name, is with the mother and brother.”

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.