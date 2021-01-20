Stephen King Taking Heat for 'Cocktail Waitress' Jab at Kayleigh McEnany
Author Stephen King is facing backlash after he took a jab at outgoing White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. After McEnany took to Twitter just hours ahead of her departure from the White House alongside other members of the Trump administration to mark her final day, King replied in a manner that many felt was sexist when he suggested she would go on to be a "cocktail waitress."
In the tweet that King retweeted, McEnany said it "has been a true honor" to serve as the White House press secretary, noting that she "had the great privilege of sharing stories of the forgotten men and women of America – stories the media too often ignores." She thanked Americans "for allowing me to speak on your behalf" before inviting them to follow her personal Twitter account. King, who doesn't shy away from speaking his mind, quoted the tweet with a message reading, "Enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress in Tampa."
Enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress in Tampa. https://t.co/9chCgO0hK9— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 19, 2021
King's tweet immediately sparked blacklash. While many admitted they weren't necessarily a fan of McEnany, they felt that the author's jab at waitresses was a low blow, some dubbing it "classist and sexist" while others challenged him on if there is something "wrong" with being a waitress, as some believed his tweet suggested. All of the backlash eventually prompted King to respond, writing in a tweet, "I apologize to waitresses—cocktail and otherwise—everywhere," admitting that "it was a dumb crack."
Mr. King, please rethink this sexist and classist approach. Cocktail waitresses have far more decency than Ms. McEnany, and the work is much more dignified than lying to Americans— Evan Sutton (@3vanSutton) January 19, 2021
I was a damn good cocktail waitress. Please consider taking this derogatory post down. It’s both belittling and sexist. I know you to be neither.— Jody Vance (@jodyvance) January 20, 2021
Cool sexism bro— Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) January 19, 2021
Are you implying that there is something "lowly" about being a cocktail waitress???— The Vegan Witch (@Exotic_Mess) January 19, 2021
I wish people that claimed to love the working class did a better job of hiding their disdain for them. pic.twitter.com/RSuQgnownm— ChristianHertenstein (@chertz) January 19, 2021
This isn't just sexist, it's asserting cocktail waitressesing is somehow the job of a lesser being. https://t.co/oP6Blo1VnE— Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) January 20, 2021
I've been a cocktail waitress. It's a lot harder than you think.— Amy (@AmysGotBirds) January 19, 2021
What’s wrong with being a cocktail waitress?
Seems like a perfectly honorable, full time job that people use to support themselves and their families.— Chris H 🏳️🌈 (@Chris_H_Politic) January 19, 2021
Um, I'm a server by trade, and every server I've ever known is 1000 times a better person than her, so please don't insult us 🤣— KSD (@sarderylius) January 19, 2021
Please stop suggesting that the proper punishment for an opportunistic sociopath is to become a working class person. That’s a terrible take and an insult to working class people.— Meg Pillow (@megpillow) January 19, 2021
Some gratuitous sexism from Stephen King, not to mention gratuitous mockery of women who waitress for a living. https://t.co/jJie3tivWU— Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) January 20, 2021
And you're demeaning cocktail waitresses because...? https://t.co/pT2pgMomzY— Belet-Seri (@belet_seri) January 19, 2021
wow that wasn’t cool of you— 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗆𝗎𝗇𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗌 𝖽𝗂𝗌𝗍𝗋𝗂𝖻𝗎𝗍𝖾 𝖺𝗌𝗌 (@vodkabooty) January 20, 2021
This is an extremely sexist and elitist remark. I may not respect this woman but I will not degrade working class women who are waitresses. I put myself through college as a cocktail waitress. Please consider the hypocrisy of this sexist and classist remark.— Donna Vivino (@donnavivino) January 20, 2021