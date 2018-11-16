Stephen King Says President Donald Trump’s Tweets Are ‘Window Into Increasingly Disordered Mind’

Author Stephen King took another swipe at President Donald Trump Thursday night on Twitter, calling the president’s tweets since the mid-term elections “a window into an increasingly disordered mind.”

“Donald Trump’s tweets over the last 9 days provide a window into an increasingly disordered mind,” King wrote. “Since we are all to some extent his hostages, I find this dismaying and rather frightening.”

King’s tweets came hours after Trump spent Thursday morning tweeting about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian influence of the 2016 presidential election. Trump used many of the same phrases he has used in the past in an attempt to discredit the investigation.

Before the mid-term elections last week, King said he was taking a break from tweeting about politics and told his fans to vote for Democrats to “rein” in Trump.

“Donald Trump is a runaway horse, and we’re all on board. Vote Democratic tomorrow. Let’s put a bit in his mouth and rein him in. #VoteBlue,” the author of The Shining, It and many other classics wrote on Nov. 5.

King later added, “Last tweet on politics for awhile. Trump has successfully channeled America’s id: the hatred, the prejudice, the dishonesty, the willing ignorance and turning away from facts. Most of all, the fear. Turn away from these things. #VoteBlue. Be courageous.”

During the days ahead of the midterms, King ramped up his criticism of Trump. On Oct. 22, King suggested a new campaign message for Trump.

“Donald Trump’s campaign message in two words: Be afraid. My campaign message in two words: Be brave,” King wrote.

King also blasted Trump for stroking fear with his messages about the migrant caravan moving north through Mexico. Notably, Trump has rarely discussed the caravan since the midterm elections ended.

“Jesus, man–you act like the Red Chinese army was invading. They’re just a bunch of scared and hungry people,” King wrote to Trump on Oct. 21.

King’s comments on Twitter led to the president blocking him, even though a court ruled that a president cannot block users on the social network.

“Now we’ve got a President who blocked me on Twitter, except the court says he can’t block anybody. So my question is, ‘Do I really want to follow that guy? I don’t think so,’” King told Stephen Colbert in May, adding, “I might have said he had his head somewhere where a certain yoga position would be necessary to get it there.”

Out of retaliation, King said he blocked Trump from seeing the movie adaptation of It and blocked Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter.

The midterm elections ended with the Democrats gaining the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, while Republicans kept a majority in the Senate.

“Thank God the elections are over and the constant spew of ugly and mendacious campaign ads has ceased,” King tweeted on Monday. “Think of the money spent on that s–, then think how many hungry children it could feed.”

