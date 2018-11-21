Stephen King Takes Another Shot at Donald Trump After Daughter Ivanka’s Email Scandal

Stephen King’s fury at the Trump administration is still building, as he explained in a tweet commenting on several of the major stories this week.

King summed up three of the major scandals currently facing President Donald Trump and the White House on Tuesday, in a tweet that pulled no punches. He commented on the president’s response to the developing investigation into the death of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi, his appointment for acting attorney general and the news that his daughter used a personal e-mail for White House business.

“Trump condones murder, then explains it’s okay for his daughter to do what he wanted Hillary Clinton locked up for,” King wrote. “Oh, and his AG is a f—ing crook. Impeach.”

Trump condones murder, then explains it’s okay for his daughter to do what he wanted Hillary Clinton locked up for. Oh, and his AG is a fucking crook. Impeach. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 21, 2018



The president is facing criticism from just about every side these days, even on the generally favorable FOX News. He has remained sympathetic to the nation of Saudi Arabia, even as evidence mounts that Prince Mohammad Bin Salman personally ordered the murder of Khashoggi, an outspoken critic.

He is also still being dragged for appointing Matthew Whitaker as his acting Attorney General after unceremoniously firing Jeff Sessions. The president has given conflicting accounts of his personal relationship with Whitaker. What has his opponents — including King — in the biggest uproar, however, is the news about Ivanka Trump.

The elder Trump daughter serves as an adviser on her father’s White House staff, and this week it was discovered she has violated federal record rules. According to a report by The Washington Post, Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of e-mails to staffers, cabinet officials and assistants last year from her personal account — the same crime for which her father continues to berates Hillary Clinton for.

The news infuriated author King, who has taken a hard stance against the Trump administration since the 2016 election. This latest story had just the right mixture of corruption, absurdity and irony to get King’s blood boiling.

The president routinely leads chants of “lock her up” on the campaign trail, calling for Clinton’s imprisonment even though she is no longer a political opponent of his in any way. He has publicly called for Russia-based intelligence publisher WikiLeaks to try and “find” Clinton’s e-mails.

“There’s the obvious hypocrisy that her father ran on the misuse of personal email as a central tenet of his campaign,” Austin Evers told the Post. Evers is the executive director of American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group that broke the story after making a public record request.

“There is no reasonable suggestion that she didn’t know better. Clearly everyone joining the Trump administration should have been on high alert about personal email use.”