State of the Union: Nancy Pelosi Seemingly Tears up Donald Trump’s Speech as Soon as He Finishes

It appears that Nancy Pelosi was unimpressed with the final State of the Union of President Donald Trump‘s first term in office. It’s well known that the two have a contentious relationship, even before she brought two articles of impeachment against the 45th president. However, shortly after tonight’s speech ended, it appeared that the Speaker of the House tore her copy of the speech in half.

Like pretty all politically-oriented news of late, reactions online were sharply divisive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As a leading [woman] in politics, my god why would you tear up such great words in our world that needs peace,” wrote one viewer. “You are a disgraceful [woman] who is selfish and greedy and I [bet] even god saw you tonight!” Another tweeted that Pelosi “needs to get some class,” adding the move was “so unprofessional [and] distasteful.”

Others, however, appreciated her gesture, with one calling the speech “not worth the paper it was printed on.”

Another added simply: “Tear him a new one, Nancy!!”

At the beginning of tonight’s State of the Union, it looked as though Pelosi had extended her hand to greet the President as he took the podium in front of her but appeared to be snubbed by the president instead.

This is the second year that Pelosi has managed to make her mark during Trump’s State of the Union address. Last February, months after the Democrats had regained control of the House and put her back in control as Speaker, her facial expressions ended up taking center stage.

Back in December, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on both articles of impeachment. His trial is currently being conducted in the Senate, where it would take 67 Senators to vote him out of office — which seems unlikely given the strong adherence to party lines of late.

Whatever the outcome of the trial, tonight’s State of the Union is only the second in history that was delivered by an impeached President. The first happened in 1999 when then-President Bill Clinton had been impeached by the House but his trial in the Senate hadn’t yet been resolved — though he was ultimately voted to remain in office for the duration of his second term.

While Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868, the State of the Union wouldn’t be established until 1913.