Trending

State of the Union: Viewers React to ‘All The Clapping’

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address went along with minimal technical […]

By

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address went along with minimal technical difficulties. But for Americans watching from home, a specific action by the president and the members of the House proved frustrating.

Viewers took to social media to express frustration as members of the Senate and House of Representatives clapped after every one or two sentences the president uttered.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In turn, Trump clapped into the microphone when the audience clapped for his statements during the address, which produced as a loud noise for Americans watching at home.

The clapping wasn’t across the room however, Twitter users were quick to point out the representatives that did not stand or clap for the majority of the speech.

(Photo: Twitter/Fox News)

Tagged:

Related Posts