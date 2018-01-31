State of the Union: Viewers React to ‘All The Clapping’

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address went along with minimal technical difficulties. But for Americans watching from home, a specific action by the president and the members of the House proved frustrating.

Viewers took to social media to express frustration as members of the Senate and House of Representatives clapped after every one or two sentences the president uttered.

STOP CLAPPING EVERY 10 SECONDS ITS SO ANNOYING #SOTU2018 — Ryan (@VicariousWolf) January 31, 2018

Why is the state union thing so much clapping i can’t concentrate 😂 — haylee c (@HAAAAYLEEC) January 31, 2018

Too much clapping. — Dee Stewart (@spcspcwriter) January 31, 2018

I literally just watched a guy look around to see if other people were standing up and clapping before he decided to stand up. Y’all need to get y’all sheep together #SOTU — Bruce Leroy (@ThaDarkKnight4) January 31, 2018

#SOTU What is with the clapping every 30s? Is that so Trump can have time to decipher his next sentence? — Marie Landry (@TheMarieLandry) January 31, 2018

There is something so shy-making about adults clapping for themselves. — Spanny Lee Tampson (@SpannyTampson) January 31, 2018

We don’t even do this much clapping in the Black Church! 🙄 #SOTU — Rita Brent (@ritabrentcomedy) January 31, 2018

In turn, Trump clapped into the microphone when the audience clapped for his statements during the address, which produced as a loud noise for Americans watching at home.

I think someone told him to stop clapping into the mic midway through the speech. The real MVP. #SOTU — Kyle Brown (@kylerobert95) January 31, 2018

I wish he’s stop clapping for himself. #sotu — Mark Samberg (@mjsamberg) January 31, 2018

Please, please stop clapping into the mic. My ears hurt. #SOTU2018 #SOTU — Jessica Olstad (@jlcolstad) January 31, 2018

But why is he clapping for himself…#SOhumble — Dalia (@sall_dahl) January 31, 2018

FOR THE LOVE OF GOD @realDonaldTrump STOP CLAPPING INTO THE MICROPHONE!!! — JAMRenaissance (@JAMRenaissance) January 31, 2018

The clapping wasn’t across the room however, Twitter users were quick to point out the representatives that did not stand or clap for the majority of the speech.

The Dems are not standing or clapping to rebuild our country. — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) January 31, 2018

Little to no bipartisan support. Dems not clapping or standing much, even for infrastructure spending #SOTU — Matt Killingsworth (@mevanworth) January 31, 2018

Imagine if the whole room was clapping… #someday #sotu — Amanda Ziegler (@amazieeeggg) January 31, 2018

