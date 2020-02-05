State of the Union: Donald Trump’s Children and Their Partners Assemble for Rare Photo Together

Ahead of Tuesday’s highly-anticipated State of the Union address, the Trump family all got together and posed for a rare family photo. In the photo was President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the Trump children with their spouses, including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

Ivanka shared the photo first on Twitter, with Trump Jr. later posting the same image.

“Squad Goals,” the tweet by Trump Jr. began. “Getting ready to watch @realDonaldTrump deliver another incredible State of The Union address.”

This will be the final State of the Union address for Trump during his first term. He will set his sights on the 2020 campaign trail amid his impeachment trial.

Making a surprise appearance at the address was Rush Limbaugh. The longtime radio host is one day removed from his big public announcement that he is in advanced stages of lung cancer.

He put out the news during his radio show on Monday. Shortly after, Trump put out a tweet for his longtime friend.

“Many people do not know what a great guy [and] fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him,” Trump wrote in the tweet that linked to an article on the Washington Examiner. “Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!”

Limbaugh sat alongside the First Lady. She was welcomed with a standing ovation by those in attendance and quickly found herself receiving compliments across social media.

Trump was sporting an all-black look during the State of the Union.

One viewer noted on Twitter, “@FLOTUS wearing a beautiful all black dress! Standing ovation!!!”

Stealing the spotligh, though, was an attempted handshake that the President sidestepped. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi extended her hand for Trump, who had shook hands with Vice President Mike Pence, before he quickly snubbed her.

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi extends her hand to President Trump before his State of the Union address, but he does not shake it https://t.co/C3Wm2ERpwP pic.twitter.com/wOWk6m2Vl4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2020

The moment went viral on social media.

One at-home viewer wrote on Twitter, “Why should he? She’s trying to not just fire him, but disgrace him. How insulting that she wanted to shake his hand.”

Tuesday’s address marked the second ever by a President who has been impeached. President Bill Clinton was the first back in 1999. While Andrew Johnson was also impeached, the State of the Union had not yet become a staple of the presidency at the time.