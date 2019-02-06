State of the Union 2019: Tiffany Trump’s All-White Attire Sparks Political Leaning Speculation

Was Tiffany Trump’s attire at father President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address Tuesday a thinly-veiled political statement?

Tiffany Trump wearing white. Melania Trump is not. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/Y9bRYQ1FGt — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2019

The First Daughter noticeably chose an all-white dress and beige belt to wear to the annual speech, in line with dozens of Democratic lawmakers who wore the color as a nod to the suffragette movement in the early 20th century.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Those watching as the president delivered his address also noticed that the 25-year-old law student was sitting apart from her family, taking both pieces of the puzzle as an indication that she did not align with her father’s politics.

Tiffany Trump could be the only sane one in the family #SOTU — 🌊al🌟pal (@OrangeLimonata) February 6, 2019

“Tiffany Trump could be the only sane one in the family,” one Twitter user quipped.

“Love that Tiffany Trump is wearing white in solidarity with the Democrat women for the #SOTU19,” another added. “Also note she is sitting alone!

Love that Tiffany Trump is wearing white in solidarity with the Democrat women for the #SOTU19 #sotu also note she is sitting alone! — A Ninety Niner (@A99Percenter) February 6, 2019

The NYC Shopping Guide even questioned, “Tiffany Trump wore white in solidarity with Democrats?”

Tiffany has largely stayed out of the political spotlight since her father took office, studying at Georgetown University Law School as the first Trump child to pursue a post-graduate degree.

Prior to dating Nigerian businessman Michael Boulos, Tiffany spent two years in a relationship with Ross Mechanic before calling things off in April, including during the 2016 presidential election.

According to Vanity Fair, Mechanic is a registered Democrat, with his family donating money to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in the 2016 election.

In March 2018, Tiffany also raised eyebrows by publicly “liking” an Instagram post featuring several photos from the March for Our Lives rally in New York City, one of which showed a woman holding a sign reading, “Next massacre will be the GOP in the midterm elections.”

Needless to say, Tiffany might not be on board with her dad’s policies all the way.

Photo credit: YouTube/The White House