Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Returning to Menus This Week

The wait for Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is nearly over! With the official start of fall less than a month away and spooky season nearly upon us, the coffee chain is set to bring back what is arguably its most popular beverage this month, the Pumpkin Spice Latte officially set to return to Starbucks locations nationwide beginning Thursday, Aug. 24.

An annual staple, he beloved handcrafted beverage combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with the celebrated flavor combination of real pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It is topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices and available hot, iced, or blended. When it returns to menus this year, the PSL will be celebrating its 20th anniversary. The drink got its start in a research and development lab at Starbucks headquarters in Seattle by Peter Dukes in 2003, where extensive taste tests were conducted to develop the now heavily sought after fall beverage. It went on to debut on the Starbucks menu a year later, and has since cemented its place as Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage.

(Photo: Starbucks)

When the PSL hits menus this week, it will be joined by several new beverages as part of Starbucks' 2023 fall menu, including the new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which combines Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oatmilk. Also debuting this year is the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. The new fall drink was inspired by a popular customer and barista customization and pairs a rich blend of spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and is topped a dusting of pumpkin spice.

"We're excited to celebrate the creativity of our baristas and customers by offering the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte on the official fall menu. The warm spice flavors of chai and pumpkin seamlessly blend together, creating a creamy and comforting iced beverage," Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri said, with Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri adding of the new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, "The warm, gooey taste of apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee meld perfectly to unveil a cozy beverage customers have come to know and love at Starbucks each fall. The new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso features creamy oatmilk that perfectly complements the light roast flavors of Starbucks Blonde Espresso."

(Photo: Starbucks)

Starbucks' fall menu also includes the return of the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. The beverages can be perfectly paired with any of the fall food items – Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, Owl Cake Pop, and the new Baked Apple Croissant – for a delicious autumnal treat. The fall food and beverages will be available for a limited time, while supplies last, beginning Thursday.