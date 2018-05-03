Starbucks Adds Two Frappuccinos to Permanent Menu

Starbucks’ menu just got a little larger.

For the first time in 16 years, the coffee chain has added two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu – Ultra Caramel Frappuccino and Triple Mocha Frappuccino – giving customers plenty of options to cool down during the hot summer months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Both blended beverages begin with a layer of Starbucks‘ new sweet cold brew whipped cream at the bottom, which is infused with cold brew, dark caramel sauce, and white chocolate mocha sauce, according to a news release.

The Ultra Caramel Frappuccino is then layered with dark caramel sauce and a dark caramel coffee Frappuccino, which is made with dark caramel sauce, Frappucino Roast coffee, and milk, blended with ice. The Frappuccino is topped with the sweet cold brew whipped cream and a swirl of smoky dark caramel drizzle.

The Triple Mocha Frappuccino is layered with the sweet cold brew whipped cream, dark mocha sauce, and mocha Frappuccino, which is made with mocha sauce, Frappucino Roast coffee, and milk, blended with ice. The beverage is topped with more sweet cold brew whipped cream and a swirl of dark mocha drizzle.

“Right away, you taste something different with the sweet cold brew whipped cream. Sip after sip, you get the blended coffee and the lighter whip with the dark caramel threaded all the way through,” Debbie Antonio, senior manager for Starbucks R&D said of the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino, going on to comment on the Triple Mocha Frappuccino. “You can have mocha in every sip with Triple Mocha Frappuccino. You get both white chocolate and rich dark mocha, layered with cold brew whipped cream for contrast, texture.”

The new additions were made available on Tuesday, May 1, to stores in the United States and Canada.

The addition of the new Frappuccinos comes on the heels of the addition of the Blonde Roast espresso in January, its first espresso addition since the coffee chain was founded in 1971.

The new Blonde Roast, similar in some respects to its Blonde Roast coffees, is a “lighter roast that provides a balanced and sweet flavor with a smooth, creamy feel.”

“With our signature Starbucks Espresso Roast, the caramelly roast comes through in the beverage while Blonde Espresso is a sweeter, gentler flavor,” Anthony Carroll of Starbucks Coffee team, who developed the new blend, said in a statement. “It’s a great way to invite new espresso drinkers to try our beverages, while also offering our seasoned coffee drinkers a way to experience our beverages in a new way.”

The blonde roast espresso is recommended for iced drinks and “espresso-forward” beverages, according to a Starbucks Barista Champion. Taste testers confirm that it adds a nutty, refreshing taste to lattes and other drinks.