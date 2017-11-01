Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Officially Here and They’re Controversy-Proof, Sort Of

It’s officially November, and that means it’s time for Starbucks to debut their annual holiday cups. In past years, the traditionally red cups have seen their fair share of controversy thanks to the diverse opinions of the internet, but the coffee giant is hoping to avoid that this year with a do-it-yourself version of the holiday tradition.

This year’s cups feature a mostly-white design with red and green accents, with pair of hands holding red cups of coffee paying homage to cups of years past.

Starbucks is urging customers to spread their own holiday cheer by filling in the white spaces on the cups, providing a few inspirational designs on its website.

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said in a statement. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

The cups also invite customers to “Give Good,” the theme of Starbucks’ holiday campaign for the year.

“Giving good can be as small as someone opening the door for you, or recognizing the people that enrich your life – your child’s teacher, a caregiver, a family friend,” Fremar said. “The holidays are a time to celebrate all the good we give to each other and our community.”

The new designs also herald the return of the chain’s signature holiday beverages, including Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline and Caramel Brulée Lattes. Sadly, that means the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte has had its moment for the year.

Photo Credit: Starbucks