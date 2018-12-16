Starbucks’ Happy Hour Returns With Free Espressos and Hot Chocolate This Weekend

Between the hustle of holiday shopping before Christmas, it’s time to treat yourself care of Starbucks and its Happy Hour tradition this weekend!

Beginning from 3 p.m. this past Friday through closing hours, USA Today reports that the Seattle-based coffee company is ringing in holiday cheer by offering customers a BOGO deal this weekend, which includes them buying one grande or larger espresso beverage or hot chocolate, to get one free.

For customers to take full advantage of the deal, you need an invitation, which many Starbucks Rewards members can expect via emails that have been sent out with a code. The offer is also open to customers who are not members of their rewards program, but have signed up for the Happy Hour emails.

While happy hour traditionally lasts for one hour and one afternoon, the company is hoping customers can revel in some of their new beverage menu items this season as well.

Thanks to a delicious menu of unique, festive-themed drinks and treats, Starbucks has become synonymous with the holiday season over the past few years thanks to adding an array of holiday styled drinks.

Shortly after Thanksgiving and ahead of the Christmas season, Starbucks announced it was adding the Juniper Latte to its seasonal menu for a limited time. With standout flavors stemming from its infusion with sweet juniper syrup, the unique espresso latte was inspired by a Juniper holiday beverage that debuted last year exclusively at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle.

“Our signature espresso and steamed milk mingle beautifully with juniper syrup. This beverage has a light, pine-like flavor with delightful citrus undertones. We cap this latte with velvety foam and accentuate the remarkable flavor with a dusting of pine-citrus sugar,” an official description for the latte reads in a press statement.

In terms of a grande, the drink checks in with 260 calories, and joins its fellow holiday beverages of Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, and Eggnog Latte, which were brought back earlier this month along with the annual holiday cups.

Coming in a variety of four designs — Stripes, Flora, Espresso Houndstooth, and Stargyle — the new holiday cups were all inspired by the “nostalgic and joyful taste of the season.”

“We started this season by looking to the past. Looking back at our heritage, we found something lovely in our own story, with beautiful coffee and flavors that come together to make the season magical,” Kristy Cameron from the Starbucks Creative Studio said in a press release. “When you come into Starbucks, there’s a festive vibe. Our customers have told us that the return of Starbucks holiday cups and beverages are a signal the season is upon us. We hope they feel the holiday magic that only Starbucks can create during this special time of year.”

In keeping with the Christmas spirit, Starbucks has brought back it popular Starbucks for Life contest, which gives members of the Starbucks Rewards loyalty program the chance to win a number of prizes, including free drinks daily for 30 years.

