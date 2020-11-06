Starbucks Debuts New and Festive Favorite Menu Items to Ring in the Holiday Season

Thanksgiving is not even here yet, but Starbucks is already prepared for the Christmas season. The coffee chain announced its menu of holiday beverages and treats, which should be available at most locations on Friday. Each drink will be served in the 2020 Christmas cups, featuring festive colors and designs that will get coffee drinkers in the holiday spirit.

On the drinks side, the Peppermint Mocha will be back for the 18th consecutive year. It was introduced in 2002 and is still the most popular Christmas drink Starbucks offers. Last year, the company said the drink is served at over 30,000 stores in 80 markets and is available hot, iced, and blended. The recipe has stayed almost the same since it was first introduced, although it is now made with 2% milk unless a customer requests a change. It is topped with dark chocolate curls instead of red sprinkles.

Other drinks available this year include the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Eggnog Latte. Starbucks will also offer several holiday favorite food items. The Cranberry Orange Score, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Snowman Cookie, and Snowman Cake Pop are now on the menu. Scroll on for a look at Starbucks' special holiday menu to bring Christmas cheer to 2020.