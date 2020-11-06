Starbucks Debuts New and Festive Favorite Menu Items to Ring in the Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is not even here yet, but Starbucks is already prepared for the Christmas season. The coffee chain announced its menu of holiday beverages and treats, which should be available at most locations on Friday. Each drink will be served in the 2020 Christmas cups, featuring festive colors and designs that will get coffee drinkers in the holiday spirit.
On the drinks side, the Peppermint Mocha will be back for the 18th consecutive year. It was introduced in 2002 and is still the most popular Christmas drink Starbucks offers. Last year, the company said the drink is served at over 30,000 stores in 80 markets and is available hot, iced, and blended. The recipe has stayed almost the same since it was first introduced, although it is now made with 2% milk unless a customer requests a change. It is topped with dark chocolate curls instead of red sprinkles.
Other drinks available this year include the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Eggnog Latte. Starbucks will also offer several holiday favorite food items. The Cranberry Orange Score, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Snowman Cookie, and Snowman Cake Pop are now on the menu. Scroll on for a look at Starbucks' special holiday menu to bring Christmas cheer to 2020.
Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
The Peppermint Mocha is back, with its espresso steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. For fans who do not like peppermint but still want a festive drink, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is available. The drink includes caramelized white chocolate mocha sauce, espresso, and steamed milk, with holiday sugar sprinkles, crispy white pearls, and whipped cream on top.
Caramel Brulee Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte
Two special lattes will be available this season. The first is the Caramel Brulee Latte, which brings espresso, steamed milk, and caramel brulee sauce together, with whipped cream and caramel brulee topping. The Chestnut Praline Latte adds caramelized chestnuts and spices in place of the brulee and is topped with whipped cream and priced praline crumbs.
Eggnog Latte
The Eggnog Latte was introduced in 1986 and is still a favorite. The drink is made with steamed eggnog and signature espresso. A dusting of ground nutmeg is added to the top of the drink. The drink was created by Dave Olsen at Il Giornale, the year before the company merged with Starbucks.
Cranberry Orange Scone and Cranberry Bliss Bar
Cranberry fans get two ways to enjoy the flavor this season. The Cranberry Orange Scone is a buttermilk scone with creme fraiche, dried cranberries, and orange zest, with vanilla icing on top. The Cranberry Bliss Bar is a blondie cake, with sweet cream cheese icing, dried cranberries, and white orange drizzle. You can also order it by the tray.
Sugar Plum Cheese Danish
The Sugar Plum Cheese Danish is made using cream cheese filling at the center of a Danish, with spiced sugar plum spread on top. Starbucks describes it as "such a dreamy combination of flavors that you'll have visions of this holiday delight long after your last bite."
Snowman Cookie and Cake Pop
For those looking for extra cheer to satisfy cookie cravings, the Snowman Cookie is an alternative to the basic chocolate chip cookie. The Snowman Cookie is a buttery shortbread cookie with snowman icing decorations. Cake Pop fans can also order the Snowman Cake Pop, which features vanilla cake and rich icing dipped in a white chocolate coating, decorated to look like a snowman.