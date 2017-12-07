Starbucks’ Christmas Tree Frappuccino Fuels Social Media Frenzy

There is no chain that offers seasonal beverages quite like Starbucks, and the coffee giant has come out with a new Frappuccino just in time for the holidays with its Christmas Tree Frappuccino for fans to decorate their Instagrams with.

The concoction starts with a peppermint-mocha blended crème base which is topped with a tree made of trendy matcha-infused whipped cream. Over that goes a caramel drizzle and candied cranberries, and the whole thing is capped with a strawberry tree “topper.”

Like the majority of Starbucks’ unique Frappuccinos, this one is limited edition and is available Thursday, Dec. 7 through Monday, Dec. 11.

The drink joins the chain’s annual holiday cups, which this year feature intricate designs that customers can fill in themselves to create their own custom cup.

Naturally, Twitter had its own reaction to the festive drink — read on for a few of the best tweets.

OH MEH GOAD I JUST SAW THE STARBUCKS CHRISTMAS TREE FRAPPUCCINO and the very sight of it gave me a medical event. I want one so badly. — Mike Donner, Blitzen, Prancer, Dancer; not Rudolph (@Mike_Donachie) December 7, 2017

I stopped on the way to work to get the Christmas tree frappuchino I don’t even like Starbucks — anjunmyeon (@myeonsdae) December 7, 2017

Literally after 20 seconds of hearing about this, I got the Christmas tree Frap 🎄 not bad pic.twitter.com/fziPYodWMv — Mandy the elf, what’s your favorite color? 🎄🎅 (@mandypanda666) December 7, 2017

Christmas tree frap is a blessing and a curse….it tastes like an andes mint but it looks like a christmas tree that was poorly drawn by a 3 yr. old — Ję§śïçä Břöb§ţ ✨ (@JessBrobst) December 7, 2017

This top of the Christmas Frap from Starbucks looks like $2.00 guac from Chipotle. — Savannah Belle M. (@savannahbelleXO) December 7, 2017

Me: Starbucks needs to stop making these specialty color drinks… they’re nasty

Also me online at Starbucks waiting to try the new Christmas Tree Frap: pic.twitter.com/Xv0lpb0GXl — Michelle Martinez (@MichelleMrtnz) December 7, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Starbucks