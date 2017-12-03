Stanford Student Brock Turner Appeals to Have Rape Convictions Overturned

Former Stanford University student turned convicted rapist Brock Turner is appealing his convictions and requesting a new trial to overturn a mandatory legal requirement.

Imprisoned in March 2016 for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, the Stanford swimmer spent only three months in jail and is now hoping to appeal his sentence and get a new trial.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Friday, CNN reports Turner’s legal team filed a 172-page brief describing his trial as a “detailed and lengthy set of lies.” He now seeks to overturn the mandatory requirement to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and claims that the jury in the trial was “tainted” because prosecutors repeatedly stated “the assault was committed behind a dumpster.”

Other claims in the suit point to the victim, referred as Emily Doe, who was found in an open area near a basketball court, adding that they do not believe what happened was a crime.

In summary, the appeal is based on claims of “prosecutorial misconduct and violations of due process.”

At the time of his conviction, Turner was 19 and his case garnered heavy criticism because of the somewhat lenient sentencing he received. And after being found guilty of three felony counts of sexual assault, the student was sentenced to six months of jail time, yet was released after only serving three months.

Photo credit: Twitter / @wusa9