‘X-Factor’ Alum Under Fire for Co-Sleeping With Her Son for 9 Years

British singer Stacey Solomon doesn’t care what people think about her parenting style. Last month, the X-Factor alum defended having baths with her young sons. This week, she’s in a different kind of hot water after opening up about co-sleeping.
So, last night I spent the first night without my children coming in to my room and sleeping with me in 9 years. I’m sure a lot of people will have something to say about that but I honestly don’t care. I love sleeping with my children and would do it forever if I could. Those cuddles, the kick in the face, the kisses in the morning. I live for that. However I have come to the realisation that as much as I love it, I also value my sleep, and relationship and I know that with extra special people coming into my life there simply isn’t enough room for us all and everybody benefits from a good nights sleep. So, as daunting as it was change for me (selfishly) it was an even bigger change for the boys, so I hunted and hunted and found @andersons.themes.and.dreams who I got to design this incredible dream bed with to ease the transition. The truth is I didn’t realise how easy it would be. I didn’t even have to spend the usual 35 minutes saying “half an hour boys, 20 minutes now, come on bed time boys, bed time BED TIME” they were asking me “is it bed time yet mummy” and at 7pm they ran up chose there bunks and went to sleep. I assumed the novelty would wear off and they’d wake up in the night and come in but, I woke up to an empty bed after a full nights sleep and to my surprise there they were fast asleep in their bed. As happy as I am that this is the next phase and they’re loving it (especially thanks to their amazing bed). I can’t help but feel a little sad that that’s probably the first day of the rest of my child free bed time life 😪
The 27-year-old mom to Zachary, 9, and Leighton, 5, wrote on Instagram that she just stopped co-sleeping with her sons.
“So, last night I spent the first night without my children coming in to my room and sleeping with me in 9 years. I’m sure a lot of people will have something to say about that but I honestly don’t care,” she wrote on Sunday beneath a photo of her sons in their Lego-style beds.
The X-Factor alum explained that although she’ll miss the cuddle sessions with her kids, she also values her sleep and relationship with actor boyfriend Jason Swash.
“There simply isn’t enough room for all of us and everybody benefits from a good nights sleep,” she said, adding that the boys love their beds. “As happy as I am that this is the next phase and they’ve loving it…I can’t help but feel a little sad,” she wrote.
While many comments supported Solomon’s decision to co-sleep with her kids, some weren’t pleased with her announcement.
“I would never dream of letting my kids sleep in my bed,” one person wrote.
“Nothing worse in life than a f—ing child in your bed!!!” another wrote.”Thats [sic] mental.”
One thing Solomon won’t give up? Family tub time. On the U.K. show Loose Women in August, she shared that she regularly hops in the bath with her sons.
Though 92 percent of people the show polled said it wasn’t appropriate, she defended her actions.
“I’m not horrified at all,” Solomon said. “Anyone who’s horrified at the thought of parents sharing a bath with their children I think has issues. It’s each to their own.”
She added that Zachary, the oldest, sometimes asks her to cover her breasts. “Sometime’s he’s like, ‘Oh put the bubbles over your boobs mother. I don’t want to see it!’ But at the same time, why does the body always have to be looked at as some sexual thing?” she asked.
“Having a bath together is how we communicate and socialize,” she said. “It’s a massive part of our daily routine.”
