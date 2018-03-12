St. Patrick’s Day 2018 is right around the corner, so you only have a short amount of time to plan your celebrations. While the March 17 holiday has the strongest presence in American cities with large communities of residents with Irish ancestry, the holiday is celebrated throughout the country.

WalletHub put together a list of the best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Some are expected, like Boston, New York City and Chicago. However, there are some surprises even in the Top 10. Each city has their own special Irish traditions, like Boston’s parade and Chicago dyeing its river green.

The holiday is also big business, since Americans are not just spending the day buying alcohol. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans plan to spent $5.9 billion to celebrate this year. American adults are expected to spent an average of $39.65 per person, up from $37.92 last year. The NRF also found that six in 10 Americans plan on celebrating, and 83 percent say they plan to wear green.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, according to WalletHub.

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steel City hosts the second-largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, behind only New York City. The city has hosted the parade since 1869, and this year’s parade is dedicated to the late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney. Rooney once served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland. The Census Bureau’s 2009 American Community Survey showed that 15% of Allegheny County identifies as having Irish ancestry.

9. Madison, Wisconsin

Madison is hosting not one, but two St. Patrick’s Day Parades. According to the Journal Sentinel, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin is hosting a parade on Saturday, March 10. Later that same day, the Bluemound Business Association and Miller Lite will hold another one. Another parade is scheduled for March 17, of course.

8. Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida might sound like a surprising city to spend St. Patrick’s Day in, but it has its own green river. Every year, the Hillsborough River goes green. The city also host the Mayor’s River O’Green Fest, which starts at 11 a.m. on March 17. The event features live entertainment, games, food trucks, beer and activities for kids.

7. Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado has the Lucky Joe’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which goes through downtown, starting at 10 a.m. The fun is open for all ages and is now in its fourth decade. The fun event also includes floats and a contest to decide the best one. Runners will also take part in the 20th annial Sharin’ o’ the Green 5K to raise money for Partners Mentoring Youth.

6. San Francisco, California

This year, San Francisco will hold its 167th annual parade. The accompanying festival is the largest of its kind on the West Coast. The parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. and the festival starts at 10 a.m. For a list of events for the day, check out SFTourismTips.com. The Mercury News also has a guide to Irish pubs in the city.

5. New York, New York

New York City hosts the world’s largest and oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. According to the parade website, it was first held on March 17, 1762, 14 years before the Declaration of Independence was signed. It starts at 11 a.m. on March 17 and will air on NBC New York. The parade starts at 44th Street and 5th Avenue and goes up to 79th Street. For more info on St. Patrick’s Day in New York, check out TimeOut.

4. Buffalo, New York

This year, Buffalo is holding one of its St. Patrick’s Day Parade a day after almost everyone else. Buffalo is holding its event on Sunday, March 18, beginning at 2 p.m. The parade is organized by the United Irish American Association. However, there is also the “Old Neighborhood” St. Patrick’s Day Parade e through the Buffalo River Community on Saturday, March 17. It is hosted by the Valley Community Association.

3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia hosts the second-oldest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. It started in 1771, five years before the Declaration of Independence was signed. This year, the parade is on Sunday, March 11 and it is hosted by the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association. It kicks off at 11:15 a.m., following mass at Saint Patrick’s Church on 20th and Locust Streets. A list of road closures can be found at Phillymag.com.

2. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston has one of the most famous St. Patrick’s Day events in the country, including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade through the neighborhood considered the most Irish – South Boston. This year, the parade is being held on Sunday, March 18 and starts at the James A. Kelly Bridge. The Dropkick Murphys are also performing twice on St. Patrick’s Day at the Houe of Blues on Landsdowne Street, notes CBS Boston.

1. Chicago, Illinois

The most famous aspect of St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago is the green dyeing of the Chicago River. According to the Chicago Tribune, it starts at 9 a.m. The parade will follow at noon.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 201,530 Irish-Americans live in Chicago, which makes up about 7.5% of the city’s population. That’s the second-largest population in the U.S., behind New York. While there are a higher percentage of Bostonians claiming Irish ancestry, the population is smaller than Chicago’s.