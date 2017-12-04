Squirrel Accused of Damaging New Jersey Town’s Christmas Display

A squirrel has been charged with being a Grinch after a New Jersey town’s Christmas lights were vandalized.

Last week, the town of Sea Girt, New Jersey found their popular annual Christmas lighting ceremony to be in jeopardy after several wires were found cut. Police immediately suspected young vandals to be the culprits, and after the wires were quickly repaired and replaced, they announced that they would be keeping a close eye on the Christmas display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s several cuts throughout everything if we lay them all out,” Sea Girt Police Captain Justin Macko told NBC 4 New York shortly after the wires were cut. “It tells me they definitely wanted to do it and they want to accomplish their goal of making sure the lights don’t work.”

But it was only a day after the Christmas lighting ceremony went on without issue that police caught the culprit – a squirrel with a sweet tooth for wires.

“The Sea Girt Police Department is proud to report that the case of our broken holiday lights🎄💡 has been solved,” the Sea Girt Police Department wrote on their Facebook page. “We are happy that no human acted as a grinch in this incident. The squirrel 🐹was ‘charged’ with criminal mischief and released on bail.”

The post includes a picture of the squirrel in action, busily chewing away at the wires and another picture showing the damage the furry rodent left.

But the Sea Girt Police Department is promising that the squirrel won’t be a Grinch and steal Christmas this year, saying that they will be keeping the Christmas display under constant surveillance.