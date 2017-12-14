Spotted Pig Chef Apologizes Over Harassment Claims: ‘I Fell Short’

Spotted Pig chef April Bloomfield has issued a formal apology saying she “fell short,“ in the wake of her business partner Ken Friedman being accused of sexually harassing multiple employees.

In an Instagram post, Bloomfield wrote, “I fell short, and I am filled with anger and regret that, in the past, some of my staff were subjected to humiliating and degrading treatment.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would never suggest anyone accept unprofessional treatment, and those who know me, know any such reference is insulting. I can say with confidence that I have never and will never condone sexual harassment in the workplace,” she added.

When the accusations against Friedman initially emerged, Bloomfield reportedly said that she was only aware of two incidents of harassment that had been “addressed internally.” However, staffers reported that she told women who’d complain to her about Friedman that they should “get used to it” because “that’s who he is.”

Bloomfield added in her apology that she “lectured“ and “demanded“ better behavior from Friedman, but added, “I know that wasn’t enough. Now I am learning the extent of events, often kept from me, and I know I should have been even more unrelenting.“

She concludes her apology letter by writing, “Our industry has work to do, and that work has already begun. In time, I hope, our work here will earn and regain everyone’s trust.“

Following the sexual harassment accusations against him, and reports of a “rape room” in which both he and disgraced celebrity chef Mario Batali sexually assaulted women, Friedman issued an apology but added that “some incidents were not as described.”