Is Spotify Down? Frustrated Subscribers Say the App Won't Open
People attempting to kick off their Friday with a bit of music were left frustrated when the popular music streaming app Spotify apparently went down. According to Downdetector, a site that registers real-time issues and outages, users began experiencing issues with the platform early Friday morning, with reports surpassing 12,5000 as the issues persisted.
The issue mostly seems centered in Europe and some locations across the United States. Of the reported issues users are encountering, 62 percent relate to music streaming with another 32 percent of people saying that they are having difficulty logging in. The remaining four percent of reports are related to Spotify's website. Users have reported that the app immediately crashes when they attempt to open it and that the issue is not resolved when they attempt the typical fool-proof method of deleting it and then redownloading.
Spotify is aware of the issue, writing on the Spotify Status Twitter account that "something's out of tune" and assuring users that "we're currently investigating, and we'll keep you posted here!" The Spotify Cares page offered a similar message, stating, "we're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out," adding that they would "keep you posted." Those statues, however, have not stopped Spotify users from flocking to Twitter to express their grievances, many relaying the issues they are encountering.
i restarted my phone, deleted and then downloaded spotify again & finally came back to twitter to realise it’s down for everyone, they better fix this bc my mental health is at stake- #SpotifyDown pic.twitter.com/EsX9iM5roc— 𝐘 (@holyfudgeitsy) July 10, 2020
prevnext
me trying to open my spotify app every 2 seconds to see if it’s running again pic.twitter.com/nVl1U0aQKz— sav🥀 (@makeemesad) July 10, 2020
I’m just trying to listen to depressing music at 4am and spotify stops working??? #SpotifyDown pic.twitter.com/ogzDLDP9La— Noah Bazalar (@lakerbazz) July 10, 2020
prevnext
When Spotify is down and you have to return to SoundCloud 😭 #SpotifyDown pic.twitter.com/LmG4m4pLsu— Ali (@Ali_Givenchy) July 10, 2020
my fbi agent watching me install and uninstall spotify for 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/D7342poOU7— ໊ (@girIwhere) July 10, 2020
prevnext
how to use ur spotify if it’s down. thank me later americans pic.twitter.com/XtFOFYZ24V— jas🍒 (@jassmineparker) July 10, 2020
Me restarting my phone for the 12th time to see if Spotify works only to find out there’s an ongoing glitch pic.twitter.com/7vQsMcUjq2— I miss bts (@withluvbangtan) July 10, 2020
prevnext
I’m out here restarting my spotify, shutting my phone down, and deleting the app to redownload just to jump on twitter and find out the app is down pic.twitter.com/yDtWllzKtr— claire (@bclaire59) July 10, 2020
spotify users pulling up to apple music #SpotifyDown pic.twitter.com/EduoKEeYwP— ໊ (@girIwhere) July 10, 2020
prevnext
If your Spotify isn’t working, try turning off your WiFi, opening the app and turning your WiFi back on. It worked for me. #spotify #spotifydown pic.twitter.com/X9CnS3NWV3— William Knudsen (@Bearson10) July 10, 2020
me screaming from my mental prison because my spotify is down and I can’t listen to any music anymore pic.twitter.com/5P5fZ9CB3w— BIG BRAIN 🇭🇹 (@6esson) July 10, 2020
prevnext
Me, after defending Spotify to all of my friends with Apple Music #SpotifyDown pic.twitter.com/Iw0eOcXcKt— Khalya. (@ayookue) July 10, 2020
Me after restarting my phone for the 11th time to see if Spotify works pic.twitter.com/LNMMNCrWBU— minnie🖇⁷⁴ (@PINKR0ULETTE) July 10, 2020
prev
can Spotify pls work again It’s too silent in my room rn pic.twitter.com/a2U7D5KqS0— 𝐤𝐢𝐫𝐚 ⧗ (@peachyyendgame) July 10, 2020