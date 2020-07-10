Is Spotify Down? Frustrated Subscribers Say the App Won't Open

People attempting to kick off their Friday with a bit of music were left frustrated when the popular music streaming app Spotify apparently went down. According to Downdetector, a site that registers real-time issues and outages, users began experiencing issues with the platform early Friday morning, with reports surpassing 12,5000 as the issues persisted.

The issue mostly seems centered in Europe and some locations across the United States. Of the reported issues users are encountering, 62 percent relate to music streaming with another 32 percent of people saying that they are having difficulty logging in. The remaining four percent of reports are related to Spotify's website. Users have reported that the app immediately crashes when they attempt to open it and that the issue is not resolved when they attempt the typical fool-proof method of deleting it and then redownloading.

Spotify is aware of the issue, writing on the Spotify Status Twitter account that "something's out of tune" and assuring users that "we're currently investigating, and we'll keep you posted here!" The Spotify Cares page offered a similar message, stating, "we're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out," adding that they would "keep you posted." Those statues, however, have not stopped Spotify users from flocking to Twitter to express their grievances, many relaying the issues they are encountering.