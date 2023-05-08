Spinach, Collard Greens and Kale Recalled

Fans of leafy greens should check their sell-by date. Several brands of already-expired Robinson Fresh, Lancaster, and Giant brand Kale, Spinach, and Collard Green products made by Lancaster Foods' Jessup, Maryland facility are being voluntarily recalled by Lancaster Foods. The recall is triggered by the potential health risk associated with Listeria monocytogenes. As of yet, no related illnesses have been reported. The recalled products are past their "Best If Used By Date," according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notice.

Listeria monocytogenes can frequently cause severe infections in young children, frail or elderly people, or others with weak immune systems, such as diabetes or chronic kidney disease. Despite the short-term symptoms of high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea in healthy individuals, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Healthcare providers should be consulted immediately if consumers experience these symptoms. The recall was prompted by the detection of Listeria pathogens in a random sample of a single bag of Chopped Kale Greens product with a "BEST IF USED BY May 1 2023" date, collected by New York Agriculture and Markets Food Safety Division. The table below summarizes the UPC/Item Number codes and the Best if Used by dates of products subject to this recall.

Item Number Brand Pack/Size UPC Codes Description Best If Used By Date 00682 ROBINSON FRESH 8/16 OZ 0-95829-60015-9 KALE GREENS May 01 2023 00619 ROBINSON FRESH 6/32 OZ 0-95829-60016-6 KALE GREENS May 01 2023 55423 LANCASTER 20/4 OZ N/A CHOPPED KALE May 01 2023 78983 GIANT 12/8 OZ 6-88267-09813-0 CURLY LEAF SPINACH April 29 2023 00684 ROBINSON FRESH 8/16 OZ 0-95829-60006-7 COLLARD GREENS May 01 2023 01907 GIANT 8/16 OZ 6-88267-05311-5 COLLARD GREENS May 01 2023

Distributors and retailers distributed these products to Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. A recall has been issued for all recalled products, and retailers and distributors have been instructed to remove them from their inventories. Consumers who still have the recalled products in their refrigerators should discard them and not consume them. There have been no other recalls of Lancaster Foods products. A collaborative effort is underway between Lancaster Foods and the FDA on this recall. Lancaster Foods says, "The safety and integrity of products distributed by Lancaster Foods are a top priority and taken very seriously," and they "regret any inconvenience and concern this recall may cause." Lancaster Foods Customer Service can be contacted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST with questions about the recall.

Regarding other recalled food, the (FDA) alerted consumers late last month to two related recalls of Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches. One recall was issued by GHSW, LLC., and another issued by GH Foods owing to the presence of an undeclared allergen, sesame, an ingredient not declared on the label. The two recalls were initiated after it was discovered during an "internal review/audit that sesame in the bread was not declared as an allergen. Sesame was always an ingredient and should have been declared as an allergen starting January 1, 2023, as it was added to the list of the major food allergens," per the FDA. According to FARE, "products manufactured prior to 2023 may still contain unlabeled sesame and will remain on store shelves until replaced by new inventory." It was found that both recalls involved Turkey and Havarti Sandwiches packaged in 8.55 oz clear plastic clamshells, with UPC 8 2676615584 2. The recall affects those sandwiches with sell-by dates up to and including 4/29/23, located on the front of the packet.