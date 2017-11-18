Spider on the Visor of This Woman’s Car Is the Most Terrifying Thing You’ll See All Day

You always want to keep your eyes on the road while driving, but a giant spider stuck on your sun visor might make that difficult as one Australian woman recently learned.

Life and death begins at 61km/h #spidersensesactivated #nope #ghostridethewhip #rideanddie 📹 @biancamerrick A post shared by browncardigan (@browncardigan) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:28am PST

An Instagram video that’s gone viral shows Bianca Merrick moving her phone up to film a giant spider above her head. She then turns the camera to face herself. “What the f–k?” is all she can say.

Merrick confirmed to 7News in Australia that the video was real. It was dangling over her head for about 20 minutes while driving.

“I live in the bush near Coffs Harbour so [spiders aren’t] too uncommon but they’re usually on the outside of the car not the inside,” Merrick said. “I was on my way home from work when I looked up and saw it staring at me. I considered stopping but I didn’t know how I’d get it out of the car so I thought the best option for me was to keep driving and pretend it wasn’t there for the longest 20 minutes of my life.”

When she got home, she got out of the car and locked the door. The next day, she went inside and the spider was gone.

The video was posted by [Brown Cardigan]. “Life and death begins at 61km/h,” read the caption with hashtags like, “spider senses activated” and “nope.”

Since it was posted on Friday, the video has been seen over 70,700 times. Hundreds of Instagram users have left comments on the post.

“Nope nope nope. That actually makes me feel sick,” one person wrote.

“Legit worst nightmare,” another added.

One person said he would have crashed the car. “Would have crashed and rolled that motherf—er and killed both him and me.”

Another person also knew what the woman was going through. “One of those was on my dashboard a few weeks ago. Same size and I almost died,” the Isntagram user wrote.