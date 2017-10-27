Spider Bite Leaves Man With Hole in His Elbow

A 33-year-old English man is opening up about a horrific incident when a spider bite led to him having an oozing hole on his elbow that required surgery to handle.

Rich Pollitt told Daily Mail that he woke up one morning after a night out with friends and noticed that his elbow was hurting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Watch: The Scariest McDonald’s Halloween Costume You’ve Ever Seen

“Around two weeks ago, I was out with friends watching the Manchester United vs. Liverpool game,” Pollitt said. “We started out in Rhuddlan and made our way to Prestatyn for more drinks, then I stayed over at my friend’s house on the couch.”

“When I woke up the next day, my elbow was a little tender but I didn’t think much of it at all,” he said. “The following day, I was sent to Hull with work. My elbow started to get more swollen and discharge was coming out, but I thought I’d get it seen to once I got home in case I ended up having to be stuck in a hospital in Hull.”

“In the meantime, I kept the wound clean and covered and when I got home five days later, I went to A&E at Glan Clwyd,” he continued. “By this time, my arm was more swollen and my hand had blown up.”

“The doctors did blood tests and asked me what had happened and then I told them I didn’t know,” Pollitt said. “They then said they thought I’d been bitten by a spider.”

More: Teenagers Arrested for Alleged Terror Plot Against High School

After doing research, the images that Pollitt found showed that his wound resembled injuries consistent those that others experienced after having been bitten by the same spider, which has been described as Britain’s most venomous false widow spider.

In order to drain the oozing infected hole in his elbow, Pollitt was forced to undergo surgery.

“They’ve left the wound open because it needs draining regularly so I have to go to the doctors every day to have it cleaned and the dressings changed,” he said.

Photos from The Daily Mail here

“The pain is the worst I’ve ever been through, it felt like someone was using a blowtorch on my elbow,”Pollitt continued. “During the week I was in the hospital, I was kept on morphine for the pain and now I have to take antibiotics and painkillers.”

“I have no idea when or where the spider bit me,” he said. “I know I should’ve gone to the doctor’s sooner, I’m lucky I didn’t end up with sepsis.”