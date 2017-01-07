Speedplay Introduces New Workout Regimens That We Are Totally on Board For

A year from now, you’ll wish you started today 💥:: #speedplayLA #startnow #goals A video posted by @speedplayla on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:16am PST

A new fitness class is taking over — and exercise lovers and loathers alike are all in!

Speedplay is a high-intensity conditioning class that’s part HIIT (high-intensity interval training), part strength and resistance training and part race against the clock. The dynamic class offers you a structured but mixed format that’s bound to keep you on your toes for one of the fastest-paced hours of your life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Workout

Each class is a 60-minute workout that features bursts of exercise to help maximize your calorie burning. It’s broken up into three parts: the Woodway Curve treadmill, C2 rowing machine and floor work with different weighted exercises. The rotation also includes a warmup and a cooldown.

The treadmill isn’t an average treadmill — you set the pace with your feet, as it’s completely self-powered and electricity-free.

If you’re looking for more target endurance, Speedplay features a “Concept2” rower to help with full-body workouts and easy-going tempos to help your muscles grow nice and strong.

The floor work may involve some combination of burpees, pushups and ploymetric moves, among other exercises.

Each class utilizes the three parts in different combinations and involves different exercises, so you’re getting a different workout nearly every time — the perfect class to take your mind off something stressful.

Experiencing the Workout

Mixed-format classes are popping up everywhere, and for good reason. It’s ideal if you get bored easily, and the short bursts of interval training make it that much more manageable.

The classes generally have an even distribution of men and women and include all different types of people at different levels of fitness, which keeps the intimidation factor at a minimum.

The Verdict

Mixing up workouts and combining cardio with weights is the most effective way to lose weight, as well as seeing progress in your body. Speedplay accomplishes this well in a fun and energetic atmosphere with skilled instructors who are great at motivation.

Count us in.

Related:

How to be a Morning Workout Womanista

The Most Important Exercise You Should Be Doing (but Probably Aren’t!)

Womanista Holiday Gift Guide: The Workout Enthusiast

The HIIT Workout That Ellie Goulding Credits Her Amazing Body With