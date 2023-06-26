Tito's Handmade Vodka Kickstarts Summer with New 'Big Can' Cocktail Keg for a Cause

Tito's Handmade Vodka is kickstarting summer with some new products designed to bring "liquid liberation." The company is fighting canned cocktail "canformity" with two new limited-time offerings: Tito's in a Big Can and Tito's in Any Can. Both offer cocktail fans an opportunity to enjoy their favorite fresh-made adult beverages without sacrificing style. Check out the short clip below to see how Tito's is "terminating" pre-mixed cocktail culture, and all for a good cause.

Tito's in a Big Can is a massive, 128-ounce cocktail keg that can be filled with your favorite Tito's vodka cocktail and enjoyed with friends poolside, at a backyard BBQ, or and events like weddings and birthdays. The Tito's in Any Can is an insulated can-cooler that can also be used as a refillable cup. It can be filled up with a Tito's cocktail, or a canned beverage with a little Tito's added. Available for a limited time, both products can be purchased online or at the Love, Tito's retail store in Austin, TX. All net proceeds from the two cans will go to the customer's choice of nonprofit that the brand has teamed up with, such as Meals on Wheels and the National Park Foundation.

"At Tito's, our innovation lies in the ways we bring people together with our world-class vodka to enjoy cocktails the way they want them," said Taylor Berry, VP of Brand Marketing at Tito's Handmade Vodka. "The introduction of Tito's in a Big Can* widens the canvas of cocktail customization with 128 ounces of pure emptiness and opportunity. Together with Tito's in Any* Can we are giving our fans a one-two-punch to resist 'canformity' and craft their own superior-quality cocktails alongside their family and friends."

Among the Tito's recipes recommended for the Tito's in a Big Can is a Tito's Berry Lemonade, which just requires 4 simple ingredients: lemonade, sparkling water, fresh berries, and some Tito's Handmade Vodka. The company also offers some recipes for Tito's in Any Can, like an Agua Fresca. The easy summer cocktail can be prepared by adding Tito's Handmade Vodka, agave, lime juice, and strawberries to mineral water. Click here for more great Tito's Handmade Vodka recipes. To learn more about Tito's in a Big Can* and Tito's in Any Can, visit the official website here.