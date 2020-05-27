SpaceX Launch Delay Spurs Endless Elon Musk Memes From Twitter

The delay of the historic SpaceX launch on Wednesday has inspired more than a few memes about the company's CEO, Elon Musk. Shortly before the Crew Dragon spacecraft was set to depart from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the weather forced it to be rescheduled the launch for Saturday, May 30. Not long after, some took to Twitter to make light of the news. We all cope in different ways.

The news didn't exactly come out of nowhere, as the weather had already proved to be a concern ahead of the launch, with SpaceX even tweeting about their odds of launching on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center also warned that a tropical disturbance that had reached the Sunshine State over Memorial Day weekend could turn into a tropical depression. This turned out to be the case, and the whole thing was called off with only about 17 minutes to go.

It's no secret that space travel is a huge passion project for Musk, as well as a business venture. Though he's often criticized for his unique fixation on various projects like this, his company has partnered with NASA, which allows for privately-built spacecraft to carry its trained astronauts and lessen its reliance on Russian spacecraft. Musk himself has weighed in on the delay, tweeting out simply "human kind" on Wednesday afternoon. On that note, here are just a handful of memes that the delay inspired.