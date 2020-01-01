Space Needle Forced to Cancel Their New Year’s Eve Fireworks, and Visitors Were Not Pleased With the Replacement

Visitors attending the Space Needle fireworks in Seattle on New Year’s Eve were forced to ring in 2020 without a bang thanks to gusty winds. As wind gusts exceeded the safe level of 30 mph, the fireworks show was canceled for the first time since 1999, and attendees were instead treated to a 12-minute musically-choreographed light display as the clock struck midnight, according to KIRO 7, leaving many visitors entering the new year disgruntled.

New Years at the Seattle Space Needle. Sorry not fireworks. Hate to say it but the lib light show was lame. pic.twitter.com/PiLabxzYL7 — American❤Gal🌟🇺🇸🌟 (@BluEagle03) January 1, 2020

“Seeing ppl crying about the Space Needle having to cancel the fireworks show due to high winds… 2019 getting the perfect send off in the PNW,” joked one person of the lackluster entrance into 2020.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Seattle official New Years Eve 2020 celebration lamest in the world!” tweeted another. “Traditional fireworks at the Space Needle cancelled due to wind gusts and replaced by a lousy light show.”

The Space Needle New Years light show: a summary pic.twitter.com/J0xUQcLkcC — Tim Cox (@timcoxcomposer) January 1, 2020

“Space Needle tried and the light show led to last nights ‘worst New Years’ trend in SEA,” commented one viewer. “With that said I tend to agree. Seattle, for their part, put safety 1st and tried to find a reasonable compromise.”

“Watching the New Years at the space needle an all there doing is a light show wth where the fireworks off the needle ??” another wrote. “But HAPPY New Years!”

Better Washington light show than Space Needle….. pic.twitter.com/GK5KjG1Lfv — Petey Steele (@steele_dc) January 1, 2020

The upsetting light show had already been in the works, though it became the only bright light in the sky after the event’s organizers were forced to cancel the scheduled fireworks show due to windy weather.

“According to our Fire Prevention Division, we continually monitor the weather during the day/evening of the event,” Seattle Fire Department’s David Cuerpo had warned earlier in the day. “We will cancel the fireworks display if there are sustained winds of at least 25 mph or gusts exceeding 30 mph within the hours prior to midnight (New Years Eve) to the event. This is a safety precaution.”

Just minutes before the fireworks were set to go off, however, it was announced that they had been postponed. The show was set to be moved to 2 a.m., though that was ultimately canceled due to the windy weather.