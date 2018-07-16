Watch: Indiana Police Sergeant Saves Ducklings From Storm Drain

A northern Indiana police sergeant is earning major praise from social media after rescuing four ducklings stuck in a storm drain.

The South Bend Police Department in South Bend, Indiana captured the dramatic rescue by Sgt. Chadwick Goben that made national news and found its way to Inside Edition.

The department took to Twitter and Facebook on July 2 to share footage of the dramatic rescue, which was not easy as a rep told community members via Facebook comments that the ducklings kept running in and out of the drain pipes.

The ducklings were rescued in front of the station during the department’s first shift with Inside Edition reporting that Sgt. Goben took immediate action upon hearing the ducklings with hopes to reunite them with their mother across the street to Ignition Park.

One of four ducklings saved today from the storm drains in front of our building. Sgt.Goben to the rescue! #southbend pic.twitter.com/KDPQF27UG9 — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) July 2, 2018

The heartwarming videos show how Goben carries one of the ducklings across the street to its mother, with her concerning cheeps heard in the background. The department writes that the duckling rescue was his first in more than 20 years in law enforcement.

This is not the first time the South Bend Police Department and its officers have stepped up to take initiative.

Last July, footage captured from a local NBC news affiliate showed an officer from their department saving a young autistic boy from nearly drowning in the river.

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources told the news agency that South Bend Police Officer, Reid Spitaels saw the young boy in the St. Joseph River at Howard Park and “without hesitation” jumped into the river with full police gear.

When asked by the South Bend Tribune if he had attempted a rescue like this, the patrolman said, “This is the first time I swam in the water with a bunch of gear on.”

And just months prior, SBPD officer, Briar Johnston, helped a stranded driver after experiencing a flat tire on his way home from a shift.

“I had stopped to make sure everything was all right when Brianna said her tire had flattened,” he said. “I used the manual car jack and jacked up the car and changed her tire.”

Johnston goes on to say he changed it for her because he knew it would only take a few minutes to fix. While he was changing the tire, Johnston says Division Chief Jeff Rynearson showed up and began taking pictures, which were then posted at the department’s Twitter page.

Though the officer’s gesture of compassion might not have gone viral, community members on several Facebook groups and pages made it a point to express their gratitude to the department and its officers for the random acts of kindness they continuously show their community.

“What made me want to help was the aspect of being able to help someone that seemed as though she needed it,” he said. “The police departments can’t do what we do without help from our communities. It’s important that we keep good working relationships with the citizens. I’ve met some good folks in my short time on South Bend PD.”