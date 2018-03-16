Source: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Had Been ‘Unhappy for a While’

According to a Us Weekly source, Vanessa Trump’s split from Donald Trump Jr. was a long time coming.

“His relationship with Vanessa started getting rocky two years ago, when his dad started to campaign,” the source said. “Vanessa is very close to her family and very private and does not like all this attention on her family. They’ve been unhappy for a while, but it’s hard to say if they will actually divorce.”

Vanessa filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage to the President’s eldest son on Thursday, according to Page Six.

The site claims she filed for an “uncontested proceeding,” meaning she doesn’t expect any sort of legal battle over the couple’s five children. Page Six initially reported that the two had been living in separate houses but had not legally separated.

According to testimonies from the couple’s friends, the divorce didn’t come as a shock.

“The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there,” one source said.

“Don Jr. has been busy traveling, which has contributed to their problems. Vanessa is a devoted mother, but she is increasingly lonely and alone in the house with the children,” a second source said.

A separate source, however, believed the two could still work out their differences.

“Donald Jr. and Vanessa have been dealing with some issues, but they are not yet at the stage of filing for divorce,” the source said. “They are trying to deal with this privately. Don is still living at home, is a good dad and is super involved in his kids’ lives. He has always traveled for work, so his current schedule is not something out of the ordinary. He has a busy travel schedule now as he always does.”

One concerning bit of behavior on Trump Jr.’s part was reportedly his activity on social media, such as his support for a tweet that claimed students from the Parkland Shooting were “crisis actors.”

“Don has always had a bold and aggressive nature on social, there’s no change to his stance on Twitter. His behavior hasn’t changed, there’s nothing irrational about him, he’s always been bold, will say what he thinks and fight back, that’s his personality on Twitter,” the source said.

Trump Jr. has not addressed the reports on his social media page.