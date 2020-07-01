Some Snakes Can Fly, According to Researchers and Social Media Is Over 2020

A new study shows that a particular breed of snakes in Southeast Asia can fly over short distances, and social media has dubbed this the latest uncanny headline of 2020. The scientific journal Nature Physics published new findings on the paradise tree snake, which can reportedly glide over shockingly long distances. Twitter had plenty of jokes poised to strike on this news.

The "flying snakes" of Southeast Asia have been a bit of a mystery to scientists until Monday when the findings of a research team from Virginia Tech were published. They found that the chrysopelea paradisi — paradise tree snake — used a technique called "aerial undulation" to glide through the air, making it look to a bystander as if they are flying without wings. These serpents have reportedly evolved with a modified version of the undulating motion that most snakes use on the ground, coupled with a wide-flat body and an instinct for aerodynamics.

The effect is a nightmare come to life for many people. Headlines and photos of the paradise tree snake made the rounds on social media this week, standing out even amid the crowded news cycle. Many joked that they could not be surprised by anything anymore, having seen a global pandemic, murder hornets, police violence and nationwide protests all in just a few months.

Virality aside, the new research on paradise tree snakes is the culmination of 20 years of work for some of the scientists on this team. While it is "a big step forward" in terms of science, it does not represent a threat to the average person. Paradise tree snakes are confined to specific parts of Asia. Of course, that did not stop Twitter from having some fun with this headline. Here's a look at how the "flying snakes" became the latest terror of 2020 this week.