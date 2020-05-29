Social Media Users Outraged Derek Chauvin's Third-Degree Murder Charge: 'This Is Not Enough'

Social Media users are outraged at Derek Chauvin's Third-Degree Murder charge in the death of George Floyd, with many saying it is "not enough." Additionally, he was also charged with manslaughter. Chauvin was taken into police custody on Friday, ahead of the charges announcement.

Chauvin and three other officers were placing Floyd under arrest on suspicion of "forgery," when he reportedly fell on the ground while being walked to a squad car. At this point, Chauvin knelt down and placed his knee on Floyd's neck as bystanders gathered around and filmed. He held this position for several minutes, while Floyd could be heard pleaded that he couldn't breathe. Eventually Floyd went unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead. Now that Chauvin has been charged, many feel that the charge is not enough, and they are letting their opinions be known on Twitter. Scroll down to read reactions from angry Floyd supporters.