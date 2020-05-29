Social Media Users Outraged Derek Chauvin's Third-Degree Murder Charge: 'This Is Not Enough'
Social Media users are outraged at Derek Chauvin's Third-Degree Murder charge in the death of George Floyd, with many saying it is "not enough." Additionally, he was also charged with manslaughter. Chauvin was taken into police custody on Friday, ahead of the charges announcement.
Chauvin and three other officers were placing Floyd under arrest on suspicion of "forgery," when he reportedly fell on the ground while being walked to a squad car. At this point, Chauvin knelt down and placed his knee on Floyd's neck as bystanders gathered around and filmed. He held this position for several minutes, while Floyd could be heard pleaded that he couldn't breathe. Eventually Floyd went unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead. Now that Chauvin has been charged, many feel that the charge is not enough, and they are letting their opinions be known on Twitter. Scroll down to read reactions from angry Floyd supporters.
chauvin is charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter even though he knew who george floyd was for YEARS. the maximum sentence would be 37 years. willie simmons was charged a life sentence for stealing $9. you do the math.— ceo of anarchy⁷ (@outrogloss) May 29, 2020
BREAKING: Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter. “There May be subsequent charges later.” -Mike Freeman— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 29, 2020
#RaiseTheDegree Derek Chauvin shouldnt be charged with 3rd degree murder. He should be charged with first degree murder. pic.twitter.com/QTlyEFHb07— 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘢 #BlackLivesMatter (@twtlivetrtdie) May 29, 2020
black people serve decades of jail time for lesser crimes or for crimes they havent committed at all... meanwhile derek chauvin is charged with 3rd degree murder which means he can get a max of 25 years in prison. this isn't right— #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@introtete) May 29, 2020
he was charged with third degree murder. third degree murder is accidental, this man who has killed multiple people charged with 3rd degree murder. he KNEW he was killing George Floyd it was on PURPOSE— ً (@hend9rys) May 29, 2020
willie simmons has a life sentence in prison for a $9 robbery while this MURDERER is getting charged with 3rd degree murder. tell me again how it’s not a racial thing? #raisethedegree #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/6APXApJnqw— ladan ‘ blm ‘ shriya day (@SLUTGARDI) May 29, 2020
Mohamed noor formerly of the MPD shot a justine damond and got charged with 3rd deg, 2nd deg murder and manslaughter with no video but derek chauvin is only charged with 3rd and manslaughter when we have a 10 minute video of him killing George Floyd? 🤔🤔🤔#GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/WihgCkrqzn— Doc 😷 please wear a mask (@DocWhatever) May 29, 2020
Nah. He was charged with "3rd Degree Murder. That's Murder-Lite. https://t.co/BqmdWJnnDo— Tom C 🌊 (@ThomFromLA) May 29, 2020
WHAT? He’s charged with 3rd degree murder? Like is this a joke? TF didn’t y’all see that whole video of a innocent man being murdered in broad daylight THEY CAN DO BETTER https://t.co/eu5h16HDa0— Mrs. A$AP Rocky (@ishboo03) May 29, 2020
Need I remind you that #MohamedNoor was charged with 3rd degree murder. #DerekChauvin didn’t make a split second decision resulting in a death - he had 9 minutes to release his knee! My god - this is vile. Again we are demanding #JusticeForGeorge— Christy Becker (@MrsBecksauce) May 29, 2020
So he was only charged with 3rd degree murder? I'm no lawyer, but his actions deserved at least 1st. Yes, I know with 1st degree, that means his actions were premeditated, but the look on his face alone while committing the act could push for 1st degree. If not 1st, at least 2nd.— Tyler J. Carter (@SIPmyTHOUGHTS) May 29, 2020
he only got charged with 3rd degree murder.....— ًacab (@bernieing) May 29, 2020
It's disgusting. Really disgusting. And I can't believe the officer was charged with 3rd degree murder. NONE OF THAT WAS UNINTENTIONAL. MY BLOOD IS BOILING— 𖧵⟭⟬Zainab⁷⟬⟭❖|| AGUST D-2 || Project:Eternal 💜 (@midnightrain97) May 29, 2020
Derek Chauvin was charged with 3rd degree murder. 3rd degree murder is defined as killing a man without intent. George Floyd’s murder was not unintentional!!
Call the Minnesota State Attorney’s Keith Ellison and demand they raise his charges to 1st degree murder.— Thaima ✨ (@Thaima08) May 29, 2020
(800) 657-3787