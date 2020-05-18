Social Media Stunned After Jet Crashes During Flyover Honoring Front-line Workers, Killing 1
Social media is sending condolences to the Canadian Forces Snowbirds following a Sunday crash that killed one crew member and injured another. Capt. Jenn Casey, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces since 2014, was killed when the CT-114 jet crashed in a residential Kamloops, British Columbia, neighborhood shortly after takeoff. Capt. Richard MacDougall, who was piloting the aircraft, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The RCAF has suffered another tragic loss of a dedicated member of the RCAF team. We are deeply saddened and grieve alongside Jenn’s family and friends. Our thoughts are also with the loved ones of Captain MacDougall. We hope for a swift recovery from his injuries. - Comd RCAF pic.twitter.com/UZKJa6OT3S— CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 18, 2020
The deadly crash occurred as the Snowbird performed another flyover as part of Operation Inspiration. The cross country tour is meant "to salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19" amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the team's website. WAPT reports that in the wake of the crash, the Snowbirds will remain grounded for the time being.
The fatal accident shocked social media. As news of the accident surfaced online, many flocked to the Canadian Forces Snowbrids Twitter account to react and send their condolences to the team. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting to the tragedy.
