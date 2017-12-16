Social Media Judges Insoles That Make Guys Look Two Inches Taller

A new product called Altitude Insoles was highlighted Business Insider UK on Thursday, and social media quickly jumped all over it.
These shoe insoles for men can be used to add 5cm to your height. pic.twitter.com/5bXchS30pu— Business Insider UK (@BIUK) December 15, 2017
The insoles are made for men’s shoes, adding an extra five centimeters (two inches) of height to whoever is wearing them.
For guys who struggle with their height, this seems like a perfect solution.
My under 6ft gang, we have a solution 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/8SjGiQKgKc— Stark (@Afo_B) December 15, 2017
When you’re 5″5 but you see you crush reaching for something on the top shelf https://t.co/0fhUwAykD6— Fraser Moore (@moore_fraser) December 15, 2017
But others were less convinced, laughing off the insoles.
So…— Mιѕтreѕѕ A (@LipglossMAFFIA) December 15, 2017
this is like a WonderBra…
Got it! https://t.co/bqlLjYx2Fg
For guys who consistently lie about their height on dating profiles.— Steven Wilding (@stevenjwilding) December 15, 2017
ladies, this is why you take men swimming on the first date https://t.co/BVniJbrLND— harry kershmas (@HarrysBadTweets) December 15, 2017
Call them “altitude insoles” all you want, this is a male high heel 👠 https://t.co/esJnbPIp2h— Emma Keane (@eckeane) December 15, 2017