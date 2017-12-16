Social Media Judges Insoles That Make Guys Look Two Inches Taller

A new product called Altitude Insoles was highlighted Business Insider UK on Thursday, and social media quickly jumped all over it.

These shoe insoles for men can be used to add 5cm to your height. pic.twitter.com/5bXchS30pu — Business Insider UK (@BIUK) December 15, 2017

The insoles are made for men’s shoes, adding an extra five centimeters (two inches) of height to whoever is wearing them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For guys who struggle with their height, this seems like a perfect solution.

My under 6ft gang, we have a solution 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/8SjGiQKgKc — Stark (@Afo_B) December 15, 2017

When you’re 5″5 but you see you crush reaching for something on the top shelf https://t.co/0fhUwAykD6 — Fraser Moore (@moore_fraser) December 15, 2017

But others were less convinced, laughing off the insoles.

So…

this is like a WonderBra…

Got it! https://t.co/bqlLjYx2Fg — Mιѕтreѕѕ A (@LipglossMAFFIA) December 15, 2017

For guys who consistently lie about their height on dating profiles. — Steven Wilding (@stevenjwilding) December 15, 2017

ladies, this is why you take men swimming on the first date https://t.co/BVniJbrLND — harry kershmas (@HarrysBadTweets) December 15, 2017