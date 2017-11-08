Social Media Reacts to Colin Kaepernick’s Court Filing

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against NFL owners for “collusion under the latest collective bargaining agreement.”

According to Sports Illustrated, the former San Francisco 49ers player filed the grievance against NFL owners on Sunday with claims they are participating in collusion to keep him out of the league.

After opting out of his contract last season, the 29-year-old has since been a free agent. In 2016, he was one of the NFL’s biggest stories after deciding to kneel during the national anthem to protest and raise awareness for racial inequality in the U.S.

Like with everything related to Kaepernick that has come to light in recent weeks, particularly with the rhetoric Donald Trump has shared that those kneeling should be “fired,” social media opinions varied widely on him taking action against the very organization he grew up loving.

Some don’t believe he can win the case…

Colin Kaepernick has a 0% chance of winning a collusion lawsuit. Frankly, this entire story has become pathetic. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2017

Unless there’s a smoking gun (email, text, someone on the record etc.) Colin Kaepernick won’t win this. Almost impossible to PROVE https://t.co/UAVgYV47it — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) October 15, 2017

Boohoo @Kaepernick7 . Filing for grievances because the NFL doesn’t want such a toxic, deranged, America hater playing in the league. #MAGA — Graham Withrow (@DeplorableGW) October 15, 2017

Guess @Kaepernick7 wants to feel what it’s like to lose again — #BackTheBlue (@ScottR1327) October 16, 2017

Some think it’s just a publicity stunt…

Be mad at me for this if you want but Colin Kaepernick filing grievance against NFL owners for collusion is a textbook publicity stunt — Matt Bailey (@MattxthexBailey) October 15, 2017

While others think he should sue the president…

@Colin Kaepernick in my opinion,you should sue the fake potus of the USA for trying to deny your Constitutional Right to peacefully protest — Chris Curry (@nanna1932) October 15, 2017

With Aaron Rodgers now injured, some believe it’s kismet to make a comeback.

On Sunday, it was announced that Aaron Rodgers broke his right collarbone after Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit him in the first quarter of the game.

With reports surfacing that he could miss the remainder of the season, fans are hoping Kaepernick can come back.

If Colin Kaepernick is the best QB option for #Packers, sign him.



If not, don’t.



But let decision solely be about football. Not politics. — Jay Sorgi (@jsorgi) October 15, 2017

Sad news about Aaron Rodgers. I know a quarterback looking for a job that was born in Milwaukee… Colin Kaepernick — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 15, 2017

If Rodgers is injured for an extended period of time, the Packers should sign Colin Kaepernick. Maybe the one FA QB that can keep us in it — Jed Butter (@Jbursik21) October 15, 2017

Not only is Colin Kaepernick still looking for work but he was also a boyhood Packers fan. Born in Milwaukee. #Packers #GBvsMIN — Keegan Murray (@keegan_j_m) October 15, 2017

Colin Kaepernick to Green Bay? Stay tuned. He was born in Milwaukee as a Packer fan. #GBvsMIN pic.twitter.com/ULzxOACCuK — Jeff Ostach (@JeffOstach) October 15, 2017

Others still really believe in the Kap, no matter what…

Would love seeing Colin Kaepernick hired by the Green Bay Packers, just to witness the patriotic response of their fans if he took a knee. — Joelon Wilson (@futureicon) October 15, 2017

We love and wish speedy healing for Aaron Rodgers. Bring Colin #Kaepernick HOME to the #Packers! — Breitbit News Net (@BreitbitNewsNet) October 15, 2017

Colin Kaepernick to @packers make it happen. Would love for my favorite player to make a comeback. — Joseph Nau (@JoeyNau631) October 15, 2017

I would love to see Colin Kaepernick become a Green Bay @Packer! — Ellen (@ellemc20) October 15, 2017

