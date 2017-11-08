Social Media Reacts to Colin Kaepernick’s Court Filing

Trending

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against NFL owners for “collusion under the latest collective bargaining agreement.”

According to Sports Illustrated, the former San Francisco 49ers player filed the grievance against NFL owners on Sunday with claims they are participating in collusion to keep him out of the league.

After opting out of his contract last season, the 29-year-old has since been a free agent. In 2016, he was one of the NFL’s biggest stories after deciding to kneel during the national anthem to protest and raise awareness for racial inequality in the U.S.

Like with everything related to Kaepernick that has come to light in recent weeks, particularly with the rhetoric Donald Trump has shared that those kneeling should be “fired,” social media opinions varied widely on him taking action against the very organization he grew up loving.

Some don’t believe he can win the case…

Some think it’s just a publicity stunt…

While others think he should sue the president…

 

With Aaron Rodgers now injured, some believe it’s kismet to make a comeback.

On Sunday, it was announced that Aaron Rodgers broke his right collarbone after Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit him in the first quarter of the game.

With reports surfacing that he could miss the remainder of the season, fans are hoping Kaepernick can come back.

Others still really believe in the Kap, no matter what…

Photo credit: Twitter / @MirrorNFL

