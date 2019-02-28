Social Media Celebrates ‘Pizza Dude’ Congressional Staffer Who Hilariously Photobombs CBS News Coverage

Social media is celebrating the “Pizza Dude” Congressional staffer who hilariously photobombed CBS News coverage of the Michael Cohen hearing.

While Cohen was seated before congress to give testimony on his time working with the Donald Trump presidential campaign, outside news cameras were rolling on reporters covering the big story

Videos by PopCulture.com

One CBS team, however, ended up being inadvertently photobombed by the “Pizza Dude,” who look very eager to scarf down some lunch. Ever since the clip went viral, social media users have been cheering the unknown staffer on and joking about his federal faux pas.

I’ve only known about the guy for half a day, but I’m obsessed with the pizza intern from the Cohen hearing. I want to know more about him, anything at all. He’s just so likable, it’s scary. Completely enchanted. pic.twitter.com/5VEMV041Eg — James C (@J___Cal) February 28, 2019

“To be fair, lunch was around 2pm EST and they started probably earlier than 10am. I would have done the same thing. No f—s given when I’m starving,” one Reddit user joked.

“I now believe he was furiously texting someone in the hearing to get the order in because recess is coming up. Dude is just hoarding the box and standing up. If he wasn’t ravenous, he’d probably be sitting on the floor or out on the concrete stoop of the building at least,” another person said.

never forget the man eating pizza in the back while cbsn is covering the cohen hearings #CohenCongressionalTestimony pic.twitter.com/uy0YQxavly — ✰mckenna✰ (@mckennawolfman) February 27, 2019

“Don’t know what the brand of pizza it is but it looks like they have their own distinguishable box. They should hire him for ads and have him just eat pizza like that at random events in the background,” someone else suggested.

“Haha! I was watching this kid at the hour recess they had! He was standing most of the time on camera and this girl kept flirting with him for like 20 minutes! They obviously didn’t know they were on camera and the mic was on but it was difficult to hear them. I was secretly hoping they would get together and was waiting to see an exchange of phone numbers,” one other Reddit user commented.

A kid in the back of Cohen’s testimony coverage caught munching on pizza is so me. Democracy may die but I’m getting my slice in! 🍕😂 pic.twitter.com/915HIEdBWT — Nikita (@tweetsbynikita) February 28, 2019

At this time, it does not appear that the “Pizza Dude’s” identity has been uncovered, but it may only be a matter of time.