14 Snow Globe Nail Art Ideas

We’ve all tried the latest and greatest trends when it comes to our nails — from ombre to magnetic nail polish to stilleto-shaped nails. But one of the of the latest trends in nail art really seems to stick out… ‘snow globe’ nails. That’s right, it’s a clear hard-shelled sphere structure that is glued on top of your nail, or nails, that is then painted to resemble a snow globe scene.

Since the globe is hollow inside, you can fill it with water or mineral oil, and even add tiny flowers and glitter. The most unique thing is you can shake it like an actual snow globe!

Videos by PopCulture.com

We’re not going to lie, it’s definitely ‘interesting,’ but we barely have time for a mani, so it’s going to be a ‘hard no’ from us.

In the meantime, we’ve scoured the internet and found the best snow globe nails…your welcome.

1. Hello Kitty

2. Christmas Glitter

3. Star Wars

4. White Shimmer

5. Under the Sea

6. Pink Dragonflies

7. Snowman

8. Blue Ice

9. Autumn Inspired

10. Aquatic Inspired

11. Black Bow

12. Silver Shell

13. Teddy Bear

14. Wintery Scene