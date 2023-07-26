Skittles Launches Mustard Flavor

Skittles and French's have teamed up to launch a new mustard flavor candy. In honor of National Mustard Day on August 5th, the two companies are releasing what they call the "summer's tangiest yellow candy." Fun-sized packs of the "first-ever mouthwatering French's Mustard flavored Skittles" will be given away for free while supplies last via online sweepstakes, as well as at in-person pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City.

Fans of the two brands will also have an opportunity to try French's Mustard Skittles — and snag some branded swag — when French's hits the road on a multi-stop tour up the East Coast in the "Mustard Mobile," a bright yellow custom-designed vintage bus complete with giant Mustard Skittles on top. French's will be posting a map so people can stop by or follow along on the journey. Locations are included here: Monday, July 31: Atlanta, Ponce City Market — 675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344 — from 11 AM to 3 PM; Wednesday, August 2: Washington D.C., City Center — 825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001 — from 11 AM-3 PM; Saturday, August 5: New York City, Hudson River Park — 555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036 — from 11 AM-3 PM.

We're going all out this #MustardDay with our Limited Edition French's Mustard Skittles



Click here to learn more: https://t.co/AleSp6pxup pic.twitter.com/ntNcWqOA5f — French's (@Frenchs) July 25, 2023

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Skittles to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow® Mustard tang in a new, fun way to French's and Skittles fans alike."

Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars, added, "Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand. That's why we've teamed up with French's to create the first-of-its-kind Skittles that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day."

Now through August 5th, fans can visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles to enter for a chance to win a pack of French's Mustard Skittles. For more details, snackers can visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles, and also follow @Frenchs and @SKITTLES — and search #FrenchsMustardSkittles on social media — to find out how to get French's Mustard Skittles.