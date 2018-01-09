Skittles Adds New Five-Flavored Mix For Valentines Day

Skittles is hoping to make your Valentine’s Day extra sweet by introducing a new “Love Mix” with five flavors.

As shared by Instagram user JunkBanter, the fruit-flavored candy brand has dropped a Valentine’s Day mix of their classic treat, and it features Strawberry, Cherry, Watermelon, Yumberry, and White Grape.

All of those seem like interesting choices, but “Yumberry” certainly raises some questions, such as… what is a Yumberry?

Well, a Yumberry is actually a real fruit. Its correct name is Morella rubra (or Myrica rubra), and it is a “sweet, crimson to dark purple-red, edible fruit” that grows on a subtropical tree in Asia.

In their caption on the post, JunkBanter wrote, “Day 3 of ‘I’m Trying to Find Love in the Candy Aisle’ takes us to the new Skittles Love Mix at Target! Flavors are Strawberry, Cherry, Watermelon, Yumberry (wtf is that?!) and White Grape. Five different flavors designed to love me? Oh boy, my first sixsome!”

Many people commented on the post, and most of them seemed very excited to try out the new mix.

“Yumberry? Interesting. Putting this on the list,” one person wrote.

“I was just at target. Ugh now I have to go back and spend more money bc we all know I’ll get more than just skittles,” someone else said.

A few followers noticed that there seemed to be a similarity between this mix and the 4th of July mix that Skittles released. “Wait, isn’t this the same as the America Mix,” one follower asked.

As it turns out, the Yumberry Skittle was in the “America Mix,” but the only other one to cross both mixes is Strawberry.